Barcelona Femeni's incredible 62-match La Liga winning streak snapped by Sevilla as quest for second perfect season in a row ends

Barcelona Femeni drew 1-1 with Sevilla on Wednesday as their 62-match La Liga win streak came to an end.

Went down 1-0

Equalised in 80th minute

But could not find winner

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona nearly completed a second consecutive perfect La Liga campaign, winning their first 27 games before Wednesday's draw. They won 62 league games in a row in total, though that streak did not extend to European competition.

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic scored for Barcelona in the 80th minute to give her team a chance at continuing their streak, but despite 24 shots and 84 per cent possession in the match, they couldn't find another breakthrough.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the rare dropped points, Barcelona are on their way to winning La Liga in absurd fashion, as they currently boast a goal differential of +106 through 28 games and are well clear of second-placed Real Madrid. Additionally, they are in the Women's Champions League final after defeating Chelsea 2-1 over two legs.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA FEMENI? The UWCL final against Wolfsburg is scheduled for June 3 at the Philips Stadion in the Netherlands.