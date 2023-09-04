More refereeing drama for Barcelona! Catalans compiling list of alleged questionable decisions against them and in favour of arch-rivals Real Madrid

Barcelona have compiled a list of four controversial refereeing decisions that favoured Real Madrid and three that went against them.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan giants have expressed their concern over poor refereeing after just four game weeks in La Liga this season. The club have reportedly started compiling refereeing errors that have unduly favoured arch-rivals and the ones that went against them, according to AS.

So far their allegations list consists of the following instances. In the first game week, a penalty was not given to Athletic despite Eder Militao's foul in Real Madrid's season opener and Barcelona denied a penalty against Getafe in their first game. In the second game week, Bellingham's goal stood against Almeria despite handball shouts, on the other hand, Barcelona were denied two penalties after fouls on Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski.

On the third matchday, a Celta Vigo goal was disallowed after a foul on Real Madrid goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga while Alexander Sorloth's second goal for Villarreal against Barcelona stood despite being from an offside position. Finally, on the fourth matchday, Joselu's equaliser for Los Blancos against Getafe was allowed despite scoring from an offside position.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Barcelona's season opener against Getafe that ended in a goalless draw, Xavi publicly denounced the refereeing decisions in the match including a late penalty claim which was dismissed by VAR after a handball by Gavi.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's side will be next seen in action against Real Betis in La Liga on September 16.