Barcelona closing in on Vitor Roque! La Liga champions agree €35m deal with Athletico Paranaense as Brazilian wonderkid nears 'dream' transfer

La Liga winners, Barcelona, have reached a verbal agreement with Athletico Paranaense to sign Vitor Roque on a five-year deal.

Barcelona reach verbal agreement for Roque

Five-year deal agreed with the teenager

A fee of €35m with €10m in variables

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle with Athletico Paranaense for the highly sought after 18-year-old talent, Vitor Roque, for a fee of just €35m with €10m in variables. According to reports in Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have agreed a five-year deal, until 2028, with the prodigious Brazilian.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Roque has been chased by multiple clubs including the likes of Chelsea but Barcelona seems to have won the race for the youngster's signature with Deco being key figure in the negotiations.

Barcelona will make the payments in three installments and have included a 1 billion euros release clause in his contract. The deal is expected to be closed by the end of next week.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Roque has been making waves for Athletico Paranaense, being voted in the Copa Libertadores team of the tournament in 2022. The Timoteo-born player starred with Brazil U20, winning the 2023 South American U20 Championship, and has also made his senior debut.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Rafael Ribeiro/CBF

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR Barcelona? Barcelona are looking reduce their wage bill by selling the players before making additions. The club will begin their preseason with a trip to USA.