How to watch today's Barcelona vs Real Madrid pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and El Clasico start time

How to watch the pre-season friendly match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news

Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to lock horns in a high-profile club friendly at the MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

The Blaugrana kicked off their pre-season with a 2-2 draw with Manchester City that was later settled 4-1 on penalties in favour of Hansi Flick's men, while Los Blancos faced a 1-0 loss to AC Milan in their first friendly this summer.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

The pre-season friendly match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Saturday, August 3, in the United States (US).

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the pre-season friendly match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Ansu Fati are all sidelined through injuries, while Alejandro Balde is lined up for a return after recovering from the knock he sustained in the Man City game.

Robert Lewandowski, Inigo Martinez, Raphinha, Ilkay Gundogan and Jules Kounde are among those who can start on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal are on extended breaks after winning the Euros, while Fermin Lopez, Eric Garcia and Pau Cubarsi are on international duty with the Spain U23 side at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Having scored on his debut last time out following the return from a loan move to Girona from Barcelona B, Pau Victor could keep his spot in attack.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Martinez, Lenglet, Balde; Casado, Torre, Gundogan; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Victor.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga, Kochen Defenders: Balde, Martinez, Christensen, Araujo, Lenglet, Fort, Valle, Kounde, Faye, Martin, Cuenca, Dominguez, Olmedo Midfielders: Romeu, Gundogan, Torre, Casado, Unai, Bernal, Darvich, G. Fernandez, Junyent Forwards: Lewandowski, Raphinha, Vitor Roque, T. Fernandez, Victor

Real Madrid team news

While Kylian Mbappe is on an extended break post Euro 2024, fellow new signing Endrick made his Madrid debut against Milan and is set for his first Clasico appearance.

Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are also on a break.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo and Eder Militao are set to link up with the squad in the US but may not be involved against Barca.

Midfielder Cesar Palacios has returned to Madrid owing to a knee injury.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Vallejo, Rudiger, Garcia; Modric, Martin, Ceballos; Guler, Endrick, Brahim.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin Defenders: Vazquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Lorenzo, Obrador, Asencio, Martinez Midfielders: Modric, Guler, Ceballos, Paz, Martin, de Leon Forwards: Endrick, Brahim, Latasa, Rodriguez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Barcelona and Real Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 21, 2024 Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona La Liga January 14, 2024 Real Madrid 4-1 Barcelona Spanish Super Cup October 28, 2023 Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid La Liga July 29, 2023 Barcelona 3-0 Real Madrid Club Friendlies April 5, 2023 Barcelona 0-4 Real Madrid Copa del Rey

Useful links