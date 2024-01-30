Bahrain vs Japan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Bahrain and Japan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Japan will take on Bahrain in the AFC Asian Cup Round-of-16 at Al Thumama Stadium on Wednesday.

Japan's only defeat so far in the tournament was in their second group game, at the hands of Iraq. They have scored eight goals from three games and will be a huge threat in the final third when they face Bahrain in the knockout round.

Bahrain began the competition with a defeat at the hands of South Korea but bounced back with back-to-back wins to secure their place in the knockout stage. They will be hoping to cause an upset as Japan are the favourites going into the game.

Bahrain vs Japan kick-off time

Date: January 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 6.30 am ET Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

The match will be played at Al Thumama Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 6.30 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Bahrain vs Japan online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bahrain team news

Amine Benaddi remained absent from another Bahrain match last Thursday, as the 30-year-old is still nursing an injury sustained in their opening match against South Korea.

Bahrain will be hoping they can field their strongest lineup against the favourites Japan and cause a shock result.

Bahrain predicted XI: Lutfalla; Adel, Baqer, Al Hayam, Ali; Al-Shaikh, Al-Wali; Madan, Al-Aswad, Marhoon; Yusuf Helal.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fardan, Jaffer, Lutfalla Defenders: Al Hayam, Baqer, Hussain, Adel, Ali, Al-Khalasi, Al-Eker Midfielders: Abdulwahab, Al-Hardan, Madan, Marhoon, Al-Aswad, Al-Khattal, Isa, Atede, Al-Shaikh, Qayoom, Khelaif, Al-Wali Forwards: Helal, Al-Hashsash, Al-Humaidan

Japan team news

Kaoru Mitoma was sidelined in the previous encounter with Japan due to an ongoing recovery from an ankle injury. Takefusa Kubo and Wataru Endo were the only two players who started on matchday two and also featured in the starting XI against Indonesia - they are expected to start again and play a prominent role on Wednesday as well.

Japan predicted XI: Suzuki; Sugawara, Itakura, Tomiyasu, H. Ito; Endo, Morita; J. Ito, Kubo, Minamino; Ueda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maekawa, Nozawa, Suzuki Defenders: Sugawara, Taniguchi, Itakura, Machida, Maikuma, Nakayama, H. Ito, Tomiyasu, Watanabe Midfielders: Morita, Endo, Minamino, Doan, Nakamura, J. Ito, Hatate, Kubo, Sano Forwards: Ueda, Hosoya, Asano, Maeda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/03/10 Japan 2 - 0 Bahrain Asian Cup qualifier 28/03/09 Japan 1 - 0 Bahrain World Cup qualifier 28/01/09 Bahrain 1 - 0 Japan Asian Cup qualifier 07/09/08 Bahrain 2 - 3 Japan World Cup qualifier 22/06/08 Japan 1 - 0 Bahrain World Cup qualifier

