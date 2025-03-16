Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars, including how to watch and team news.

The Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars will face off against each other in an epic NHL game on March 16, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT. Before this game, Parker Kelly scored two goals in the Colorado Avalanche's 4-2 triumph over the Calgary Flames.

Colorado is 39-24-3 overall and has a 10-10-2 record across Central Division games. With 219 goals overall (3.3 per game), the Avalanche is fourth throughout the league for offensive prowess.

Dallas comes in with a 42-20-2 record overall and a 13-5-1 record compared to opponents in the Central Division. The Stars, who have an 18-10-1 performance when they incur fewer penalties compared to their opponents, have found victory when they maintain discipline.

This season, these teams will encounter each other for the third time on Sunday. Artturi Lehkonen led the Avalanche with two goals in a 6-3 victory in the previous meeting.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars NHL game, plus plenty more.

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

Date March 16, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars team news

Colorado Avalanche team news

Cale Makar has four goals and eleven assists in the last ten games.

Nathan MacKinnon has scored 27 goals and provided 75 assists for the Avalanche.

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Josh Manson Upper body injury Out Gabriel Landeskog Knee injury Out

Dallas Stars team news

Jason Robertson has scored nine goals and provided six assists in the last ten games.

Mikko Rantanen has scored 29 goals and provided 44 assists for the Stars.

Dallas Stars injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Roope Hintz Upper body injury Day-to-Day Miro Heiskanen Knee injury Out

Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars head-to-head record

The Dallas Stars have won four of their previous five encounters with the Colorado Avalanche, demonstrating their dominance in recent games. However, the Avalanche won 6-3 in their latest contest on January 19 due in large part to a two-goal effort by Artturi Lehkonen. As evidenced by their three straight low-scoring victories earlier in the season, Dallas has generally found success by maintaining games close. The Stars have a great chance of recovering if they can keep up their defensive framework and make use of their depth in scoring. With a strong offensive line anchored by Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar's scoring skills, the Avalanche will try to duplicate their last scoring outburst. Expect an exciting game where goaltending and special teams could be the difference, as both teams are fighting for a spot in the Central Division.