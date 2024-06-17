Austria vs France: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Austria and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austria and title favourites France will get their respective Euro 2024 Group D campaigns underway on Monday with an intriguing match-up at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.

Les Blues have two titles to their name, while they have reached the final in three of their last four major tournaments. After losing in the Euro 2016 showpiece, they lifted the 2018 World Cup and were then finalists at the 2022 World Cup.

The only exception came in their last appearance at the Euros when they were dumped out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16 by dark-horses Switzerland, so Didier Deschamps and his men will be motivated to bounce back in style this time out.

Das Team, meanwhile, have never advanced past the round of 16 at the continental championships, with their best-ever finish at the tournament coming in Euro 2020 when they were eliminated by eventual champions Italy in the Round of 16.

Austria vs France kick-off time

Date: Monday, June 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Duesseldorf Arena

The European Championship match between Austria and France will be played at Duesseldorf Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Monday, June 17, in the United States (US).

How to watch Austria vs France online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the European Championship match between Austria and France is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Sling TV, ViX, FOXand DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Austria team news

Austria will be without the services of injured talisman David Alaba, Sasa Kalajdzic and RB Leipzig midfielder Xaver Schlager, but have plenty of experience and top-level talent in the form of stand-in captain Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic and Michael Gregoritsch.

Former Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick prefers a 4-2-3-1 for Austria, with RB Leipzig's Christoph Baumgartner serving as creator-in-chief, while Austria's most-capped men's player of all time, veteran striker Arnautovic, could be dropped in favour of Gregoritsch up top.

Austria possible XI: Pentz; Posch, Danso, Wober, Mwene; Siewald, Grillitsch; Laimer, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Gregoritsch.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lindner, Pentz, Hedl Defenders: Wöber, Danso, Posch, Querfeld, Mwene, Lienhart, Trauner, Daniliuc Midfielders: Seiwald, Prass, Sabitzer, Grillitsch, Baumgartner, Laimer, Kainz, Weimann, Schmid, Seidl Forwards: Arnautovic, Wimmer, Grull, Gregoritsch, Entrup

France team news

The absence of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni for the Euros means N’Golo Kante, 33, will line up in midfield, likely next to Eduardo Camavinga, for France against Austria in their Euro 2024 kick-off.

Kylian Mbappe missed training on Thursday along with Kingsley Coman amid a virus hitting the France squad, although there is no indication yet that he will miss Monday's contest.

France are also missing Lucas Hernandez, so his brother Theo Hernandez should get the nod at left-back, with Ibrahima Konate set to beat William Saliba to start at centre-back.

France possible XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Thuram.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Maignan, Samba Defenders: Clauss, Konaté, Saliba, Koundé, Hernández, Mendy, Pavard, Upamecano Midfielders: Kanté, Camavinga, Rabiot, Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Zaïre-Emery, Fofana Forwards: Mbappé, Barcola, Dembélé, Coman, Thuram, Kolo Muani, Giroud

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/09/22 France 2-0 Austria UEFA Nations League 11/06/22 Austria 1-1 France UEFA Nations League 15/10/09 France 3-1 Austria World Championship Qual. UEFA 07/09/08 Austria 3-1 France World Championship Qual. UEFA 28/06/82 Austria 0-1 France World Championship

