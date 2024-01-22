This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Australia vs Uzbekistan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Asian Cup
How to watch the Asian Cup match between Australia and Uzbekistan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Uzbekistan need at least a point against already-qualified Australia, in order to book their place in the round of 16 stage of the 2023 Asian Cup.

Although the Socceroos currently lead Group B following victories over India and Syria, the White Wolves can pip Graham Arnold's side to the top spot with a win in Tuesday's tie at Al-Janoub Stadium.

Srecko Katanec's side opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Syria before picking up a 3-0 win against India.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Australia vs Uzbekistan kick-off time & stadium

Date:January 23, 2024
Kick-off time:6:30 am ET
Venue:Al-Janoub Stadium

The Asian Cup match between Australia and Uzbekistan will be played at Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar.

It will kick off at 6:30 am ET on Tuesday, January 23, in the United States (US).

How to watch Australia vs Uzbekistan online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Australia team news

Having bagged goals in both the group games so far, Jackson Irvine is set to continue from the first whistle, while Mathew Ryan will be eyeing his third straight clean sheet and 32nd overall.

While Mitchell Duke led the line of attack against India and Syria, Kusini Yengi and Samuel Silvera may be given a look in on Tuesday.

Australia possible XI: Ryan; Jones, Souttar, Rowles, Bos; McGree, Metcalfe, Irvine; Boyle, Yengi, Silvera

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ryan, Thomas, Gauci
Defenders:Deng, Atkinson, Rowles, Bos, Behic, Souttar, Miller, Burgess, Jones
Midfielders:Metcalfe, O'Neill, McGree, Baccus, Irvine, Yazbek
Forwards:Boyle, Silvera, Fornaroli, Yengi, Tilio, Duke, Goodwin, Iredale

Uzbekistan team news

Goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov will look for another clean sheet, while Katanec is likely to continue with a four-man backline with Abdukodir Khusanov and Umar Eshmurodov as the two centre-backs.

Igor Sergeyev is likely to be joined by Bobur Abdikholikov upfront.

Uzbekistan possible XI: Yusupov; Alijonov, Khusanov, Eshmurodov, Sayfiev; Turgunboev, Shukurov, Erkinov, Masharipov; Abdikholikov, Sergeyev

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Yusupov, Nematov, Ergashev
Defenders:Khamraliev, Alijonov, Sayfiev, Ashurmatov, Nasrullaev, Eshmurodov, Abdullaev, Khusanov, Abdurakhmatov
Midfielders:Kholmatov, Shukurov, Iskanderov, Hamrobekov, Masharipov, Urunov, Boltaboev, Turgunboev, Erkinov, Fayzullaev, Umarov
Forwards:Abdikholikov, Sergeyev, Amonov

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Australia and Uzbekistan across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
January 21, 2019Australia 0-0 (4-2 pen.) UzbekistanAFC Asian Cup
January 25, 2011Uzbekistan 0-6 AustraliaAFC Asian Cup
April 1, 2009Australia 2-0 UzbekistanAFC World Cup Qualifiers
September 10, 2008Uzbekistan 0-1 AustraliaAFC World Cup Qualifiers

Useful links

