Austin vs Toronto: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Austin and Toronto, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toronto FC will visit Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on Saturday for the first time in Major League Soccer's regular season.

The Verde and Black overcame the Western Conference leaders Seattle Sounders 2-1 earlier this week, snapping an eight-match losing streak, while the Reds have failed to win their previous four matches in all competitions, drawing 0-0 with New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.

To say that times are rough for the Verde and Black right now would be an understatement, considering this team was 90 minutes away from reaching the MLS Cup Final last year.

In their previous meeting, though, they finally struck gold, scoring twice in an hour to win their second away battle of the season.

Josh Wolff's men will have plenty of opportunities to improve their form at Q2 Stadium in the coming weeks, as three of their next four league games will be played in the Texas capital, where they have gone winless in five straight games.

The Reds have had a tough month of May, to say the least, and have gone without a win in their previous three MLS games, losing twice last week alone to their arch-rivals Montreal in the Canadian Championship and MLS matches.

TFC has invested money in a seasoned attack, but those investments are not paying off right now, as Toronto has gone goalless in three straight domestic matches.

Bob Bradley started at Toronto with a great background, but the former US men's national team coach has not been able to accomplish much at TFC, winning only twice this season and is currently bottom of the Eastern Conference with 13 points.

The Reds will enter this game without a win away from home in 2023 and a win in nine regular-season games away from home, dating back to last year.

Austin vs Toronto kick-off time

Date: May 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Q2 Stadium

Austin and Toronto face off on May 20 at Q2 Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Austin vs Toronto online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Austin team news

Austin has Julio Cascante, Ethan Finlay and Zan Kolmanic unavailable for selection. Diego Fagundez will miss out yet again due to a relapse of his injury. Left-back Jon Gallagher has been Austin's top scorer as they have struggled to find form up front.

Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Lima, Ring, Cascante, Vaisanen, Lundqvist; Redes, Valencia, Pereira, Rigoni; Zardes

Position Players Goalkeepers Stuver, Bersano Defenders Lima, Vaisanen, Kolmanic, Keller, Jimenez, Tarek, Gallagher, Lundqvist Midfielders Driussi, Valencia, Ring, Wolff, Djeffal, Asensio Forwards Rigoni, Zardes, Urruti, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez

Toronto team news

The injury concerns revolve around Victor Vazquez, Sigurd Rosted, Jordan Perruzza, Jonathan Osorio, Shane O'Neill, Matt Hedges, Alonso Coello Camarero and Michael Bradley, who could all be unavailable once again. Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty will have to sit out for Toronto after receiving a red card at Montreal last Saturday.

Toronto FC possible XI: Johnson; Laryea, Mabika, Curic, Gutierrez; Kaye, Servania, Franklin; Insigne, Sapong, Bernardeschi

Position Players Goalkeepers Johnson, Romero Defenders Laryea, Petretta, Rosted, Hedges, O'Neill, MacNaghton, Franklin, Ellis-Watson Midfielders Osorio, Bradley, Kaye, Servania, Kerr Forwards Bernardeschi, Akinola, Antanoglu, Mbongue, Insigne

Head-to-Head Record

Austin FC and Toronto FC have never faced each other in an official game in history. However, they did face off against each other during the pre-season heading into this season. The game saw Toronto edge out Austin 2-1.

