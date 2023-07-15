Austin vs Sporting Kansas City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Austin and Sporting KC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In the most recent round of MLS games, Austin FC will face Sporting Kansas City at the Q2 Stadium on Saturday night. Three points ahead of the guests, who are currently in 11th position in the Western Conference, the hosts are currently sixth in that division.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

Austin is currently in the playoff spots with 29 points after 22 MLS games, but given that they are 12 points behind St. Louis City in first place, they are unlikely to challenge for the top spot.

Peter Vermes' club has played three more games than the two teams directly above them on the table, yet they are currently two points out of the playoff spots. Additionally, they missed a good chance to win three points on their previous outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Austin vs Sporting KC kick-off time

Date: Jul 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Venue: Q2 Stadium

Austin and Sporting Kansas City face off on Jul 15 at Q2 Stadium. Kickoff is set for 9:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Austin vs Sporting KC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Austin team news

Austin has Zan Kolmanic and Leo Vaisanen unavailable while Aleksandar Radovanovic and Sofiane Djeffal are doubtful for the clash. Left-back Jon Gallagher has been Austin's top scorer with five strikes to his name as they have only just started to find form up front.

Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Lima, Cascante, Bruin, Gallagher; Rigoni, Valencia, Pereira, Fagundez; Zardes, Driussi

Position Players Goalkeepers Stuver, Bersano Defenders Lima, Keller, Jimenez, Tarek, Gallagher, Lundqvist Midfielders Valencia, Ring, Wolff, Asensio, Finlay, Forwards Rigoni, Zardes, Urruti, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez, Driussi

Sporting KC team news

Logan Ndenbe, Tim Melia, Kortne Ford and Gadi Kinda are out with injuries for the LAFC. Alan Pulido has registered eight goals and will be SKC's focal point yet again.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Pulskamp; Davis, Castellanos, Voloder, Ndenbe; Radoja, Walter, Thommy; Russell, Pulido, Salloi.

Position Players Goalkeepers Pulskamp, McIntosh Defenders Fontas, Liebold, Zusi, Pierre, Valencia, Voloder, Sweat, Castellanos, Rindov Midfielders Tzonis, Rodoja, Espinoza, Thommy, Walter, Hernandez, Duke, Cisneros, Davis, Flores Forwards Salloi, Pulido

Head-to-Head Record

Over their last five games, Austin has won thrice while SKC has managed to seal the other two games.

Useful links