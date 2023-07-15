Austin vs Sporting Kansas City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

In the most recent round of MLS games, Austin FC will face Sporting Kansas City at the Q2 Stadium on Saturday night. Three points ahead of the guests, who are currently in 11th position in the Western Conference, the hosts are currently sixth in that division.
Austin is currently in the playoff spots with 29 points after 22 MLS games, but given that they are 12 points behind St. Louis City in first place, they are unlikely to challenge for the top spot.
Peter Vermes' club has played three more games than the two teams directly above them on the table, yet they are currently two points out of the playoff spots. Additionally, they missed a good chance to win three points on their previous outing.
Austin vs Sporting KC kick-off time
Austin and Sporting Kansas City face off on Jul 15 at Q2 Stadium. Kickoff is set for 9:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).
How to watch Austin vs Sporting KC online - TV channels & live streams
The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.
Team news & squads
Austin team news
Austin has Zan Kolmanic and Leo Vaisanen unavailable while Aleksandar Radovanovic and Sofiane Djeffal are doubtful for the clash. Left-back Jon Gallagher has been Austin's top scorer with five strikes to his name as they have only just started to find form up front.
Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Lima, Cascante, Bruin, Gallagher; Rigoni, Valencia, Pereira, Fagundez; Zardes, Driussi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Stuver, Bersano
|Defenders
|Lima, Keller, Jimenez, Tarek, Gallagher, Lundqvist
|Midfielders
|Valencia, Ring, Wolff, Asensio, Finlay,
|Forwards
|Rigoni, Zardes, Urruti, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez, Driussi
Sporting KC team news
Logan Ndenbe, Tim Melia, Kortne Ford and Gadi Kinda are out with injuries for the LAFC. Alan Pulido has registered eight goals and will be SKC's focal point yet again.
Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Pulskamp; Davis, Castellanos, Voloder, Ndenbe; Radoja, Walter, Thommy; Russell, Pulido, Salloi.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Pulskamp, McIntosh
|Defenders
|Fontas, Liebold, Zusi, Pierre, Valencia, Voloder, Sweat, Castellanos, Rindov
|Midfielders
|Tzonis, Rodoja, Espinoza, Thommy, Walter, Hernandez, Duke, Cisneros, Davis, Flores
|Forwards
|Salloi, Pulido
Head-to-Head Record
Over their last five games, Austin has won thrice while SKC has managed to seal the other two games.