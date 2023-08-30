How to watch the MLS match between Austin and Sounders, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Wednesday, Austin will host the Seattle Sounders at the Q2 Stadium for an MLS Western Conference match.

The hosts have now lost four straight games after their 1-0 defeat against Texas rivals Dallas on Saturday. Austin was reduced to 10 men when midfielder Daniel Pereira was dismissed in the 67th minute after receiving his second caution of the game. In the eighth minute of extra time, Nkosi Tafari scored to give Dallas a critical victory.

The visitors haven't won in their past six games in all competitions, but they were able to end their losing skid of three games by playing Minnesota United to a 1-1 tie. Seattle's Yeimar Andrade scored the game's first goal in the 17th minute before he also contributed to an own goal in the second half.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Austin vs Seattle Sounders kick-off time

Date: Aug 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Q2 Stadium

Austin and Seattle Sounders face off on August 30 at Q2 Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Austin vs Seattle Sounders online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Austin team news

Austin has Zan Kolmanic and Leo Vaisanen unavailable while Aleksandar Radovanovic and Sofiane Djeffal are doubtful for the clash. Sebastian Driussi has been Austin's top scorer with five strikes to his name as they have only just started to find form up front.

Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Lima, Cascante, Bruin, Gallagher; Rigoni, Valencia, Pereira, Fagundez; Zardes, Driussi

Position Players Goalkeepers Stuver, Bersano Defenders Lima, Keller, Jimenez, Tarek, Gallagher, Lundqvist Midfielders Valencia, Ring, Wolff, Asensio, Finlay, Forwards Rigoni, Zardes, Urruti, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez, Driussi

Head-to-Head Record

Over their last five games, Austin has won twice while Seattle has managed to seal the other three games.

