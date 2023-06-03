Austin vs Real Salt Lake: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Austin and Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin FC will attempt to secure a spot in the MLS playoff places when they face Real Salt Lake at Q2 Stadium on Saturday evening.

The hosts are eighth in the rankings with 19 points from 15 games, while the visitors are 12th after a dismal start to the season.

Austin had a rough start to the season, with only four points in their first eight MLS games, but recent results show that they have finally begun to turn it around.

The Verde and Black have won three of their previous four MLS games, vaulting them into the top seven, and another win on Saturday evening might see them move up further, depending on other results.

Josh Wolff's team defeated Minnesota United 2-1 in their most recent match, thanks to a first-half Jon Gallagher goal and a late strike from Sebastian Driussi, the forward's first since returning from a seven-game injury hiatus.

Indeed, Real Salt Lake has struggled to adjust to MLS so far this season, with only 16 points from 15 games, but they are still only two points off the playoffs places.

As a result, Salt Lake still has a chance to succeed this season, but they must improve quickly after winning just one of their last seven MLS games.

The most recent result will be especially disheartening for manager Pablo Mastroeni, as his team lost 3-2 at home to Los Angeles Galaxy, who were bottom of the Western Conference before the match.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Austin vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time

Date: Jun 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Q2 Stadium

Austin and Real Salt Lake face off on Jun 3 at Q2 Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Austin vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Austin team news

Austin has Sebastian Driussi, Ethan Finlay and Zan Kolmanic unavailable for selection. Diego Fagundez will miss out yet again due to a relapse of his injury. Left-back Jon Gallagher has been Austin's top scorer as they have struggled to find form up front.

Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Ring, Jimenez, Cascante; Lima, Djeffal, Pereira, Gallagher; Finlay, Zardes, Rigoni.

Position Players Goalkeepers Stuver, Bersano Defenders Lima, Vaisanen, Kolmanic, Keller, Jimenez, Tarek, Gallagher, Lundqvist Midfielders Valencia, Ring, Wolff, Djeffal, Asensio Forwards Rigoni, Zardes, Urruti, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez

Salt Lake team news

Axel Kei and Zack Farnsworth are out through injury. Jefferson Savarino has been the club's top scorer so far with four goals to his name.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Pierre, Glad, Holt, Oviedo; C. Gomez, Loffelsend, Ruiz, Savarino; Kreilach, Rubin.

Position Players Goalkeepers MacMath, Gomez Defenders Oviedo, Vera, Brody, Holt, Rivera, Glad, Silva, Pierre Midfielders Meram, Savarino, Ojeda, A. Gomez, Ruiz, Luna, Chang, Caldwell, Nyeman Forwards Kreilach, Rubin, Julio, Musovski, Paul

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Austin and Real Salt Lake have ended with four wins for the Verde and Black and one for Salt Lake. The two faced off earlier this season, with Austin winning 2-1 away.

Useful links