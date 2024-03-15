Austin vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Austin FC and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin FC will play host to Philadelphia Union on Saturday night still searching for their first victory of the 2024 Major League Soccer season.

The hosts have made a disappointing start to the campaign, having yet to record a victory from opening three games (D2, L1). Last time out, St. Louis City SC scored in stoppage time Saturday night at Q2 Stadium to pull out a 2-2 draw in what was undoubtedly the Verde & Black’s best performance of the embryonic season.

As for Philadelphia Union, they were eliminated from the Concacaf Champions Cup Tuesday night, losing to Liga MX side Pachuca 6-0 in the second leg of the Round-of-16 series at Estadio Hidalgo. Prior to that, their MLS clash with Seattle Sounders FC match was postponed due to inclement weather.

Austin FC vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30pm ET/ 5:30pm PT Venue: Q2 Stadium

Austin FC will welcome Philadelphia Union to the Q2 Stadium on Saturday, March 16, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT in the US.

How to watch Austin FC vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Austin FC team news

Austin FC will be missing Leo Vaisanen (foot) and Sebastian Driussi (hamstring), with both expected to return later this month.

Brendan Hines-Ike is also reportedly out for personal reasons

Austin FC predicted XI: Stuver; Gallagher, Cascante, Hedges, Kolmanic; Ring, Valencia, Pereira; Obrian, Rubio, Rigoni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Cleveland, Bersano Defenders: Cascante, Väisänen, Ring, Biro, Gallagher, Kolmanič, Hedges, Hines-Ike, Jimenez, Hafferty Midfielders: Driussi, Rigoni, Pereira, Wolff, Valencia, Burton, Finlay, Wolff, Burton Forwards: Zardes, Rubio, Obrian, Fodrey

Philadelphia Union team news

Philadelphia will have to make do without the services of left-back Isaiah LeFlore and midfielder Leon Flach, both of whom are yet to feature this season owing to knee and shoulder injuries respectively, and the pair are only expected to return to action next month at the earliest.

On the bright side, star attacker Julian Carranza (thigh) made an appearance off the bench in the midweek and could start from the outset here.

Philadelphia Union predicted XI: Trent; Mbaizo, Lowe, Elliot, Harriel; McGlynn, Martinez, Bedoya; Gazdog; Carranza, Donovan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Semmle, Trent Defenders: Glesnes, Elliot, Lowe, Makhanya, Portella, Wagner, Real, LeFlore, Mbaizo, Harriel, Berdecio Midfielders: Martinez, Bueno, McGlynn, Bedoya, Ngabo, Gazdag, Rafanello, Pariano Forwards: Anderson, Sullivan, Torres, Carranza, Uhre, Baribo, Donovan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/01/24 Austin FC 1-1 Philadelphia Union MLS Preseason 21/01/23 Philadelphia Union 3-2 Austin FC MLS Preseason

