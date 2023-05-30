Austin vs Minnesota United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Austin and Minnesota United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin FC will be trying to end a two-game losing streak when they face Minnesota United at the Q2 Stadium on Thursday morning.

The visitors were beaten to a draw by Real Salt Lake last weekend, denying them a third consecutive league victory, and will be hoping to get back on track.

Austin FC was defeated 2-1 by Houston Dynamo at Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday morning, failing to recover from their recent US Open Cup exit.

The Orange Crush fell behind to a Gyasi Zardes strike in the 22nd minute before Hector Herrera and Ivan Franco scored to turn the game around.

This came after a 2-0 loss to the Chicago Fire in the round of 16 of the US Open Cup on May 25, when Rafael Czichos and Kacper Przybylko scored in each half to put the Fire through to the quarterfinals.

Austin now returns home, where they have won two of their past six league games, scoring five goals and holding three clean sheets since the beginning of March.

Josh Wolff's team is now tenth in the Western Conference rankings, three points and five places behind Thursday's visitors.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, failed to regain their winning ways, drawing 1-1 with Real Salt Lake at Allianz Field on Sunday morning.

Adrian Heath's team, like their midweek host, was eliminated from the US Open Cup in their previous game, a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Houston Dynamo on May 25.

However, with their win over Real Salt Lake on Sunday, the Loons have now gone three MLS games without losing, taking seven points out of a possible nine, after picking up just one point in their previous six matches.

Austin vs Minnesota United kick-off time

Date: May 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Q2 Stadium

Austin and Minnesota United face off on May 31 at Q2 Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Austin vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Austin team news

Austin has Sebastian Driussi, Ethan Finlay and Zan Kolmanic unavailable for selection. Diego Fagundez will miss out yet again due to a relapse of his injury. Left-back Jon Gallagher has been Austin's top scorer as they have struggled to find form up front.

Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Ring, Jimenez, Cascante; Lima, Djeffal, Pereira, Gallagher; Finlay, Zardes, Rigoni.

Position Players Goalkeepers Stuver, Bersano Defenders Lima, Vaisanen, Kolmanic, Keller, Jimenez, Tarek, Gallagher, Lundqvist Midfielders Valencia, Ring, Wolff, Djeffal, Asensio Forwards Rigoni, Zardes, Urruti, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez

Minnesota United team news

Minnesota United have Bakaye Dibassy and Mikael Marques unavailable for selection. Ryen Jiba has re-injured his ankle and will be out of contention.

Minnesota United possible XI: Clair; Taylor, Boxall, Tapias, Lawrence; Dotson, Trapp; Hlongwane, Fragapane, Rosales; Amarilla.

Position Players Goalkeepers Irwin, Dick, St Clair Defenders Henry, Taylor, Tapias, Kallman, Valentin Midfielders Reynoso, Lod, Hlongwane, Arriaga, Rosalaes, Fragapane, Trapp Forwards Amarilla, Garcia, Oluwayesi, Weah, Dunbar

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Austin and Minnesota United have ended with three wins for the Verde and Black and two for Minnesota.

