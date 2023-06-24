How to watch the MLS match between Austin and Houston, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin FC will look for back-to-back MLS victories when they host the in-form Houston Dynamo at Q2 Stadium on Saturday night.

In the midweek round of games, the Oaks halted a two-game losing streak by defeating FC Dallas, while Houston defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 4-1.

Austin has failed to replicate their success from last season, so far, when they finished fourth in the MLS and second in the Western Conference.

This season, Josh Wolff's club is 18th overall and seventh in their area, four points behind Real Salt Lake, despite having played one fewer game.

After two consecutive defeats, their 3-0 win over Dallas was just what the doctor prescribed, placing them in strong stead for the post-season MLS Cup Playoffs.

Wolff's club should be looking forward to this weekend's match after winning three of their past four games at the O2 Stadium - the only blemish being a 2-1 loss to Salt Lake in early June.

On the other hand, Austin would face a Houston team that has won three straight games in the competition.

Also in the Western Conference, the Texas-based side has scored nine goals in those victories while keeping two clean sheets, with the goal allowed last time out against San Jose being the only one conceded by Ben Olsen's side.

With one fewer game than the third-placed Seattle Sounders and the three clubs below them in the Western Conference rankings, Olsen's side has risen to 10th in the overall MLS table and joint-fourth in the Western Conference standings.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Austin vs Houston Dynamo kick-off time

Date: June 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Venue: Q2 Stadium

Austin and Houston Dynamo face off on June 24 at Q2 Stadium. Kickoff is set for 9:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Austin vs Houston Dynamo online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Austin team news

Austin has Zan Kolmanic and Leo Vaisanen unavailable while Aleksandar Radovanovic and Sofiane Djeffal are doubtful for the clash. Left-back Jon Gallagher has been Austin's top scorer with five strikes to his name as they have only just started to find form up front.

Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Lima, Cascante, Bruin, Gallagher; Rigoni, Valencia, Pereira, Fagundez; Zardes, Driussi

Position Players Goalkeepers Stuver, Bersano Defenders Lima, Keller, Jimenez, Tarek, Gallagher, Lundqvist Midfielders Valencia, Ring, Wolff, Asensio, Finlay, Forwards Rigoni, Zardes, Urruti, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez, Driussi

Houston team news

Houston Dynamo will miss Brad Smith and Ifunanyachi Achara through injury. Left-back Tate Schmitt has been confirmed to miss the rest of the season after his ACL surgery. Their top scorer so far has been Amine Bassi who has accumulated eight goals.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Steres, Bartlow, Hadebe, Escobar; Carrasquilla, Artur, Herrera; Franco, Baird, Bassi.

Position Players Goalkeepers Clark, Nelson, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders Hadebe, Escobar, Steres, Dorsey, Bartlow, Murana Midfielders Herrera, Bassi, Carrasquilla, Franco, Castilla, Artur, Caicedo, Baird, Auguste Forwards Ferreira, Ulfarsson, Avila

Head-to-Head Record

Over their last five games, Austin has won thrice while Houston has managed to seal the other two games. The last game between these two took place less than a month ago with the Dynamos sealing a tight 2-1 victory.

