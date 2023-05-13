Austin vs FC Dallas: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Austin and Dallas, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Austin FC will look to snap a seven-game losing streak in Major League Soccer when they play Dallas on Saturday night at Q2 Stadium.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be trying to win their second away game of the season when they face Austin during the MLS Rivalry Week.

Austin FC enters the match in ghastly form, having failed to break their slump last weekend with a 2-2 draw against Portland Timbers at Providence Park.

The Verde and Black are now winless in their previous seven MLS games, having not won since a 2-1 victory against Real Salt Lake on March 12.

Austin did, however, move to the next round of the US Open Cup in midweek, courtesy of a 2-0 victory against New Mexico United. Wolff will be hoping his team can carry that form into this weekend's meeting.

The Verde and Black are in desperate need of points, as they currently sit 12th in the Western Conference, having amassed 10 points in as many games.

Meanwhile, lightning prompted the postponement of last weekend's scoreless match between Dallas and MLS newcomers St Louis City.

The two teams were forced to leave the pitch in the 50th minute due to bad weather, and the action will be resumed at a later date.

Dallas enters this game in fifth place in the Western Conference, having collected 16 points from 11 games, despite the Toros having only recorded one victory away from home this season.

Austin vs Dallas kick-off time

Date: May 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Q2 Stadium

Austin and FC Dallas face off on May 13 at the Q2 Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Austin vs Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Austin team news

Austin has Julio Cascante, Ethan Finlay and Zan Kolmanic unavailable for selection. Diego Fagundez will miss out yet again due to a relapse of his injury. Left-back Jon Gallagher has been Austin's top scorer as they have struggled to find form up front.

Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Lima, Ring, Cascante, Vaisanen, Lundqvist; Redes, Valencia, Pereira, Rigoni; Zardes

Position Players Goalkeepers Stuver, Bersano Defenders Lima, Vaisanen, Kolmanic, Keller, Jimenez, Tarek, Gallagher, Lundqvist Midfielders Driussi, Valencia, Ring, Wolff, Djeffal, Asensio Forwards Rigoni, Zardes, Urruti, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez

Dallas team news

FC Dallas has Tarik Scott unavailable after he underwent ACL surgery. Paul Arriola is also unavailable due to an injured ankle.

FC Dallas possible XI: Paes; Twumasi, Ibeagha, Jesus, Farfan; Lletget, Quignon, Pomykal; Jimenez, Ferreira, Obrian

Position Players Goalkeepers Paes, Maurer Defenders Farfan, Geovane, Twusami, Martinez, Ibegaha, Korca Midfielders Pomykal, Lleget, Cerrillo, Quignon, Ntsabeleng Forwards Ferreira, Velasco, Jimenez, Obria

Head-to-Head Record

Austin and FC Dallas, over the course of their last five clashes have tied twice. Dallas has managed two wins while Austin has only one. However, that win came in their last outing in the MLS Playoff quarterfinals.

