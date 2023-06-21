Austin vs FC Dallas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Austin and Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A thrilling Texas derby will be played on Wednesday at Q2 Stadium between FC Dallas and struggling Austin FC.

Austin is now third-from-last in the Western Conference, seven points behind fifth-placed Dallas, following a humiliating loss to Sporting KC.

Austin FC was anticipated to capitalise on last season's effort and continue improving after reaching the Conference Finals in 2022, but Josh Wolff's team was unable to continue where they left off. The Verde and Black had only managed to win two of their first 11 MLS games.

Since then, they have managed four wins and five losses and conceded 17 goals in that span, emphasising the team's defensive shortcomings.

With three wins in four games between mid-May and early June, Austin looked to have turned the corner when they won back-to-back games against the Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC before upsetting Minnesota United.

Since then, however, Wolff's team has experienced a couple of discouraging defeats, first losing 2-1 to Real Salt Lake at home before a 4-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City last weekend at Children's Mercy Park.

Contrarily, FC Dallas started the 2023 MLS season very well, winning four of their first eight games while only losing twice. However, the Toros have had trouble maintaining consistency ever then.

Dallas is now ranked fifth in the Western Conference standings after playing 10 league games, winning three, drawing three, and losing four. Despite this, they are still just three points behind St. Louis City and Los Angeles FC, who are currently leading the conference.

Austin vs FC Dallas kick-off time

Date: Jun 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Q2 Stadium

How to watch Austin vs FC Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Austin team news

Austin has Zan Kolmanic and Leo Vaisanen unavailable while Aleksandar Radovanovic and Sofiane Djeffal are doubtful for the clash. Left-back Jon Gallagher has been Austin's top scorer as they have struggled to find form up front.

Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Lima, Cascante, Bruin, Gallagher; Rigoni, Valencia, Pereira, Fagundez; Zardes, Driussi

Position Players Goalkeepers Stuver, Bersano Defenders Lima, Keller, Jimenez, Tarek, Gallagher, Lundqvist Midfielders Valencia, Ring, Wolff, Asensio, Finlay, Forwards Rigoni, Zardes, Urruti, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez, Driussi

Dallas team news

FC Dallas has a long list of injuries with Paul Arriola, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Sebastian Lletget, Ema Twumasi, Paxton Pomykal and Tarik Scott unavailable due to various knocks. Jesus Ferreira has been their top scorer so far, with 10 strikes to his name.

FC Dallas possible XI: Paes; Jesus, Ibeagha, Tafari, Farfan; Velasco, Quignon, Cerrillo, Obrian; Jimenez, Ferreira

Position Players Goalkeepers Paes, Maurer Defenders Farfan, Geovane, Martinez, Ibegaha, Korca , Geovane, Tafari, Endeley Midfielders Pomykal, Cerrillo, Quignon, Mulato, Korca, Norris Forwards Ferreira, Velasco, Obria, Junqua, Kamungo

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Austin and FC Dallas have ended with two wins for the Toros and one for the Verde and Black. The two faced off last month in a 1-0 away win for Dallas.

