Austin vs Chicago Fire: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch US Open Cup

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Austin and Chicago, as well as kick-off time and team news.

MLS clubs Austin FC and Chicago Fire face off in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup on May 24 at Q2 Stadium.

Both teams may have to dig deep to come out on top: It is both clubs' sixth game in 18 days, so willpower - and possibly squad rotation - will have to overcome exhaustion to gain the win needed to stay in the competition.

The Verde and Black have won two games in a row, away at Seattle and at home against Toronto. The victory was Austin's first away win in league play since March 11, when the squad struggled to obtain positive results, with four draws and four losses in that span.

They defeated USL Championship team New Mexico United 2-0 in the Round of 32 of the US Open Cup after being granted a bye in the third round due to their participation in the CONCACAF Champions League.

On the other hand, Chicago Fire had a scintillating 3-3 draw at home against Atlanta United at Soldier Field. The draw has now boosted them off the bottom of the league.

A second yellow card for Federico Navarro in the 26th minute left the Fire with 10 men for the duration of Saturday's game against Atlanta. Atlanta would capitalise just three minutes later, but the Fire refused to take the hint, scoring in the final few minutes of the first half after an Atlanta own goal.

Maren Haile-Selassie would put the hosts ahead early in the second half. However, Atlanta's Giorgios Giakoumakis answered with a brace, putting the Fire behind. The Fire's own Greek attacker Georgios Koutsias answered with his goal in the 89th minute, securing the Fire a draw and preserving their unbeaten streak at Soldier Field in 2023.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Austin vs Chicago Fire kick-off time

Date: May 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue: Q2 Stadium

Austin and Chicago Fire face off on May 24 at Q2 Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Austin vs Chicago online - TV channels & live streams

CBS Golazo Network Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through the CBS Golazo Network.

Team news & squads

Austin team news

Austin has Julio Cascante, Ethan Finlay and Zan Kolmanic unavailable for selection. Diego Fagundez will miss out yet again due to a relapse of his injury. Left-back Jon Gallagher has been Austin's top scorer as they have struggled to find form up front.

Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Lima, Ring, Cascante, Vaisanen, Lundqvist; Redes, Valencia, Pereira, Rigoni; Zardes

Position Players Goalkeepers Stuver, Bersano Defenders Lima, Vaisanen, Kolmanic, Keller, Jimenez, Tarek, Gallagher, Lundqvist Midfielders Driussi, Valencia, Ring, Wolff, Djeffal, Asensio Forwards Rigoni, Zardes, Urruti, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez

Chicago team news

Jairo Torres, Victor Bezerra and Federico Navarro will once again be unavailable for selection this weekend due to injuries. Kei Kamara is expected to start up front with Brian Gutierrez on the left wing in place of Chris Mueller.

Chicago Fire possible XI: Brady; Souquet, Teran, Pineda, M Navarro; F Navarro, Gimenez; Herbers, Shaqiri, Gutierrez; Kamara

Position Players Goalkeepers Gal, Brady Defenders Souquet, Czichos, M. Navarro, Ornsberg, Teran, Dean, Burks, Reynolds Midfielders Haile-Selassie, Gutierrez, Herbers, Gimenez, Oregel, Casas, Pineda, A. Rodriguez, Torres Forwards Kamara, M. Rodriguez, Mueller

Head-to-Head Record

