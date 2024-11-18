How to watch today's Auburn Tigers vs North Alabama Lions NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Auburn versus North Alabama NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 5 Auburn Tigers prepare for another challenging test at Neville Arena as they welcome the North Alabama Lions on Monday night.

The Lions (3-1) enter the matchup fresh off a nail-biting 97-96 overtime loss to Samford. Despite the setback, their three victories have come with a dominant combined margin of 70 points. Leading the charge is standout guard Jacari Lane, who is averaging an impressive 22.8 points per game, including a stellar 32-point performance in the recent defeat.

Auburn, meanwhile, has started the season strong with a perfect 3-0 record. The Tigers made an emphatic statement in their opener, dismantling Vermont 94-43. They followed that up with a narrow 74-69 victory over Houston before securing a more comfortable 79-56 win against Kent State.

Against the Flashes on Wednesday, the Tigers controlled the game early, taking a 36-22 lead into halftime. They maintained their momentum with a 43-34 edge in the second half, cruising to a 79-56 triumph.

Auburn Tigers vs North Alabama Lions: Date and tip-off time

The Auburn Tigers and North Alabama Lions in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama.

Date Monday, November 18, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue Neville Arena Location Auburn, Alabama

How to watch Auburn Tigers vs North Alabama Lions on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Auburn Tigers and the North Alabama Lions live on:

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.





How to listen to Auburn Tigers vs North Alabama Lions play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Auburn Tigers team news & key performers

After transferring from Division II Alabama-Huntsville to Auburn for the 2023-24 season, Chaney Johnson initially faced limited opportunities due to the presence of Jaylin Williams in the rotation.

With Williams' departure, Johnson has seen his minutes increase, and despite coming off the bench in all three games so far, he has seized the opportunity to help keep the No. 5 Tigers undefeated.

Last season, Johnson averaged 4.7 points per game, appearing as a substitute in 33 of 35 contests while Williams posted 12.4 points per game. This year, Johnson has elevated his game, becoming Auburn's second-leading scorer with an average of 14 points per outing, trailing only Johni Broome, who leads the team with 16.7 points per game.

Johnson delivered the best performance of his career during Auburn’s 79-56 victory over Kent State on Wednesday, setting a personal best with 18 points. He was highly efficient, hitting 8 of 11 shots in 29 minutes. This followed an 11-point effort in 31 minutes during the Tigers' 74-69 road win against then-No. 4 Houston on Nov. 9.

Johnson is forming a formidable frontcourt partnership with Broome, who also tallied 18 points against Kent State, shooting 8-of-12 from the field. Together, they are anchoring Auburn’s impressive start to the season.

North Alabama Lions team news & key performers

Despite their deliberate tempo, North Alabama has been lighting up the scoreboard, averaging an impressive 87.5 points per game over their first four outings. The Lions began their season with three convincing double-digit victories before suffering a narrow 98-97 overtime defeat at home against Samford on Friday.

In that matchup, North Alabama found themselves down by 19 points at the break but mounted a thrilling comeback, fueled by Jacari Lane, who delivered a career-best 32 points. Lane, averaging 22.8 points per game, has eclipsed the 20-point mark in three of the Lions' four contests, emerging as the team’s offensive catalyst.