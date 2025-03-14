How to watch today's Auburn Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Auburn Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Ole Miss Rebels (21-10) and Auburn Tigers (27-4) are set to clash in SEC Tournament action on Friday at Bridgestone Arena.

Ole Miss has pieced together a strong campaign despite a few rough patches along the way. The Rebels stormed out to a 15-2 start, with their only early-season setbacks coming against Purdue and Memphis. However, they stumbled in a tough five-game stretch, dropping matchups to Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Missouri, and Auburn while managing just one win over Texas.

A rebound followed with victories over Kentucky, LSU, and South Carolina, but the Rebels then hit another skid, falling to Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, and Auburn. They've steadied the ship recently, winning three of their last four, including triumphs over Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Arkansas, with their lone loss coming against Florida. That run puts Ole Miss at 22-10 overall through 32 contests.

Auburn, meanwhile, has been a powerhouse all season, though they enter this matchup on the heels of back-to-back losses—their first consecutive defeats of the year. The Tigers opened strong, dropping just one of their first eight games (a loss to Duke) before rattling off an impressive streak of wins against teams like Richmond, Ohio State, Purdue, Texas, and Tennessee.

They kept rolling with victories over Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma but hit a roadblock in a defeat to Florida. Auburn responded by stringing together wins against Vanderbilt, Alabama, Arkansas, and Kentucky, but late-season losses to Texas A&M and Alabama leave them looking to get back on track. Their current record stands at 27-4 across 31 outings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Auburn Tigers vs. the Ole Miss Rebels NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Auburn Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels: Date and tip-off time

The Tigers and the Rebels will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Bridgestone Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Friday, March 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Bridgestone Arena Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Auburn Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tigers and the Rebels on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Auburn Tigers team news & key performers

Auburn's attack is anchored by dominant senior center John Broome. At 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds, he’s a force in the paint, averaging a double-double with 18.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. While he can step outside and knock down the occasional three (22 made this year), his bread and butter is scoring in the post. Broome was outstanding in Auburn’s season finale against Alabama, pouring in 34 points while grabbing eight rebounds.

Swingman Chad Baker-Mazara adds versatility on both ends of the floor, averaging 12.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. The 6-foot-7 senior is an athletic finisher at the rim and a strong perimeter defender. Meanwhile, senior guard Miles Kelly provides a deep threat, draining 72 three-pointers this season while contributing 11.6 points per game.

Ole Miss Rebels news & key performers

Leading the charge for Ole Miss is senior guard Sean Pedulla, who earned Third-Team All-SEC honors. At 6-foot-1, he’s the team’s top scorer, averaging 15.1 points and 3.7 assists per game while knocking down 77 three-pointers this season. In their most recent game, forward Malik Dia provided a major boost with 19 points and eight rebounds in the paint.

The 6ft 9in, 250-pound junior averages 10.4 points and 5.6 boards per contest. Jaylen Murray also delivered against Arkansas, tallying 17 points and five assists, adding to his season averages of 10.4 points per game. Off the bench, senior forward Jaemyn Brakefield is another key contributor, ranking second on the team in scoring with 11.2 PPG.