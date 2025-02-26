How to watch today's Auburn Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Auburn Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 1 Auburn (25-2) will look to keep the momentum rolling and extend its four-game winning streak when it welcomes the Ole Miss Rebels (19-8) to Neville Arena for a 7:00 PM ET tip-off on Wednesday.

For the Rebels, it’s been a strong campaign with only a couple of rough stretches along the way. They kicked off the year with a red-hot 15-2 start, notching wins over Long Island, Grambling, South Alabama, Colorado State, Oral Roberts, BYU, Louisville, Lindenwood, Southern Miss, Southern, Queens University, Georgia, Arkansas, LSU, and Alabama. A 1-4 skid followed, where their lone victory came against Texas, while they suffered losses to Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Missouri, and Auburn. However, they bounced back with three straight wins over Kentucky, LSU, and South Carolina, before falling to Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, bringing them to their current 19-8 record through 27 games.

On the Auburn side, they’ve been nearly flawless, with only two setbacks all season. The Tigers stormed out to a 21-1 record, with their only loss coming against Duke. Their resume includes wins over Vermont, Houston, Kent State, North Alabama, Iowa State, North Carolina, Memphis, Richmond, Ohio State, Georgia State, Purdue, Monmouth, Missouri, Texas, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, and Ole Miss. A February 8 loss to Florida briefly slowed them down, but they quickly got back on track with victories over Vanderbilt, Alabama, Arkansas, and Georgia, giving them a 25-2 overall record.

Date Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Neville Arena Location Auburn, Alabama

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Auburn Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Auburn Tigers team news & key performers

For Auburn, Johni Broome delivered a monstrous performance, pouring in a season-high 31 points, including 19 in the second half. He was flawless after the break, shooting 7-for-7, and grabbed eight of his game-best 14 rebounds in the final 20 minutes. It marked his 17th double-double of the season, as he inches closer to the program’s single-season record. Denver Jones chipped in 17 points, while Miles Kelly added 11 points and eight rebounds. Chad Baker-Mazara also hit double figures with 11 points. The Tigers shot 42% from the field and locked down Georgia, holding them to just 38% shooting.

Ole Miss Rebels news & key performers

For Ole Miss, Malik Dia led the charge in their last outing, dropping 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, marking his third consecutive game with 20+ points. He also topped the team with seven rebounds. Sean Pedulla contributed 21 points, while Jaylen Murray dished out a team-high five assists. The Rebels shot 41% from the field and 32% from deep, but they were outrebounded 37-30 by Vanderbilt. They took care of the ball well, committing just 11 turnovers while forcing 13.