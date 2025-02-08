How to watch today's Auburn Tigers vs Florida Gators NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Auburn vs Florida NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (21-1) are set to battle the No. 6 Florida Gators (19-3) at Neville Arena on Saturday, February 8, at 4:00 PM ET.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Auburn Tigers vs. the Florida Gators NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Auburn Tigers vs Florida Gators: Date and tip-off time

The Auburn Tigers and the Florida Gators will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama.

Date Saturday, February 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue Neville Arena Location Auburn, Alabama

How to watch Auburn Tigers vs Florida Gators on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Auburn Tigers and the Florida Gators on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Auburn Tigers vs Florida Gators play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Auburn Tigers team news & key performers

On the Auburn side, Johni Broome continues to be a force on both ends of the floor, filling up the stat sheet with 15 points, six assists, five rebounds, three steals, and three blocks in his most recent game. Chad Baker-Mazara also chipped in 15 points and two rebounds.

Broome has been Auburn's anchor, leading the team with 18.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.8 blocks per game. Baker-Mazara contributes 13.0 points and 3.5 boards per contest, while freshman guard Tahaad Pettiford provides an additional 11.5 points per game.

Florida Gators news & key performers

For Florida, Will Richard led the charge in their last outing, putting up 21 points and seven rebounds, while Alex Condon delivered a strong performance with 19 points and nine boards. The Gators boast a balanced scoring attack, with four players averaging double figures.

Richard contributes 13.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, while Condon adds 10.8 points and 8.0 boards per contest. Their leading scorer, Walter Clayton, who averages 17.4 points per game, missed the Vanderbilt game due to an ankle injury but is expected to suit up against Auburn.