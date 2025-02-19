How to watch today's Auburn Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Auburn versus Arkansas NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (23-2) will defend their home court against the Arkansas Razorbacks (15-10) in an SEC showdown at Neville Arena on Wednesday night at 9:00 PM ET.

Auburn sits atop the rankings for a reason—they boast the third-highest scoring offense in the SEC, averaging 85.1 points per game. The Tigers also lead the conference in field goal percentage and rank second in three-point shooting efficiency. They've been an offensive juggernaut, hitting the 80-point mark in each of their last six outings, which is usually a winning formula in college basketball. If they keep up that scoring pace against Arkansas, they should be in a strong position to cover the spread.

Home-court advantage has been a major factor for Auburn this season. While they did suffer a single home loss to Florida, they’ve otherwise been dominant at Neville Arena, winning 10 of 11 home games. In those contests, they’ve surpassed 80 points in nine of them, making their high-powered offense the focal point of their success. While Auburn's defense holds its own, their ability to light up the scoreboard is what truly sets them apart. Meanwhile, Arkansas has had mixed results on the road, posting a 3-4 record in true road games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Auburn Tigers vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Auburn Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks: Date and tip-off time

The Auburn Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama.

Date Wednesday, February 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Neville Arena Location Auburn, Alabama

How to watch Auburn Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Auburn Tigers vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Auburn Tigers team news & key performers

On the Auburn side, Johni Broome was unstoppable in their most recent win, finishing with 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Denver Jones chipped in 16 points as the Tigers improved to 23-2 overall and 11-1 in SEC play. Broome (6-10, 240) is making a strong case for National Player of the Year, boasting 18.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game. Chad Baker-Mazara (6-7, 180) is another key contributor, putting up 12.3 points per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.8% from deep.

Arkansas Razorbacks news & key performers

In their last matchup, the Razorbacks fell 69-61 on the road to then-No. 8 Texas A&M. Karter Knox led the charge with 17 points and five rebounds, but Arkansas struggled with turnovers, committing 16 miscues despite holding the Aggies to just 40% shooting from the field. John Calipari is facing growing pains in his first season at Arkansas, but his team is still vying for an NCAA Tournament berth. However, they’ve taken a big hit, losing their top guard Boogie Fland (14.9 PPG, 5.7 APG) for the season due to a hand injury.

With Fland out, Adou Thiero has taken the reins as the team’s leading scorer, averaging 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting an impressive 55.8% from the field. Meanwhile, Johnell Davis (6-4, 210) has seen his playing time increase, stepping up to average 15.1 points over the last six contests.