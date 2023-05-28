Atletico vs Real Sociedad: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the La Liga match between Atletico and Real Sociedad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will host Real Sociedad in a La Liga fixture on Sunday.

The hosts have not lost any of their last six games against Real Sociedad in La Liga (W3 D3). Moreover, Diego Simeone's men have made the Wanda Metropolitano a fortress as they have won nine of their last 10 fixtures at home in the league.

Meanwhile, Sociedad also head into this fixture in good form as they have not lost any of their last seven games in the league (W5 D2), the longest ongoing run in the competition.

Atletico have already booked their Champions League slot for next season and Sociedad can also do so if they win on Sunday. With two games remaining, they are currently in the fourth spot with a five-point lead over Villarreal.

However, to get the better of the Rojiblancos they will need to put their best foot forward as Simeone has lost just one of his 11 La Liga home games against Real Sociedad (W7 D3), a 0-1 defeat in March 2013, being this the only game in which his side failed to score at home against the Basques side.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico vs Real Sociedad kick-off time

Date: May 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 1 pm ET Venue: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano

The Primera Division game between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad is scheduled for May 28, 2023, at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. It will kick off at 1 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Atletico vs Real Sociedad online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Atletico team news

Atletico have a long list of absentees in Alvaro Morata, Thomas Lemar, Memphis Depay, Marcos Llorente, Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic and Reinildo.

Antoine Griezmann should start in the attack along with Angel Correa. In midfield, Rodrigo De Paul, Koke and Pablo Barrios should get the nod.

Whereas Ivo Grbic should start in goal in place of Oblak.

Atletico possible XI: Grbic; Molina, Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso, Carrasco; De Paul, Koke, Barrios; Griezmann, Correa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grbic, Iturbe Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Reguilon, Molina, Doherty Midfielders: Kondogbia, Witsel, De Paul, Koke, Niguez, Barrios, Carrasco Forwards: Griezmann, Correa

Real Sociedad team news

Sociedad will miss Sadiq Umar and Martin Merquelanz due to injury but Asier Illarramendi and Igor Zubeldia are once again available for selection after serving their suspensions.

However, David Silva remains doubtful so Brais Mendez might return with Alexander Sorloth up front.

Sociedad possible XI: Remiro; Gorosabel, Le Normand, Zubeldia, Munoz; Zubimendi, Merino, Mendez; Kubo, Sorloth, Oyarzabal

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Zubiaurre. Defenders: Le Normand, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Pacheco, Munoz, Rico, Gorosabbel, Sola. Midfielders: Zubimendi, Illaramendi, Merino, Guevara, Turrientes, Mendez, Navarro, Marin. Forwards: Oyarzabal, fernandez, Barrenetxea, Kubo, Cho, Sorloth.

Head-to-Head Record

In the past five meetings, Atletico have won twice, two matches have ended in draws, while Sociedad have won on one occasion.

Date Match Competition 03/09/2022 Real Sociedad 1-1 Atletico Madrid La Liga 23/05/2022 Real Sociedad 1-2 Atletico Madrid La Liga 20/01/2022 Real Sociedad 2-0 Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey 25/10/2021 Atletico Madrid 2-2 Real Sociedad La Liga 13/05/2021 Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad La Liga

