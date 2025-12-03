+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mounique Vilela

Atlético-MG vs Palmeiras: where to watch live, broadcast, line-up, kick-off time and more from Brasileirão 2025

How can you watch the Brazilian Championship match between Atlético-MG and Palmeiras? Kick-off time, team news and everything you need to know

This article was originally written and published by Brazilian Championship correspondent Mounique Vilela for GOAL Brazil.

Atlético-MG and Palmeiras face each other this Wednesday, 03 December at 8:30 p.m. EST, at Arena MRV, in Belo Horizonte, in a delayed match from the 34th round of the 2025 Brazilian Championship.

How to watch Atletico-MG vs Palmeiras

In the United States, the Brazilian Championship match between Atletico-MG and Palmeiras will be broadcast live on Fanatiz.

News and probable line-ups

After losing the Libertadores final to Flamengo 1-0, Palmeiras turns its attention to the Brasileirão, seeking to keep its title chances alive. In addition to winning the two remaining games, Verdão needs Rubro-Negro to earn a maximum of one point in the last two rounds. With six points still up for grabs, the difference between Flamengo and Palmeiras in the lead is five points.

On the other hand, Atlético-MG also finished as runners-up in the South American Cup after being defeated by Lanús and now seeks to recover in the Brasileirão. Without a win in three rounds, with two defeats and a draw, Galo occupies 13th place with 45 points, closing the qualification zone for the 2026 South American Cup.

Palmeiras: Carlos Miguel; Khellven, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo, Piquerez; Fuchs, Andreas Pereira, Mauricio, Allan (Sosa); Flaco López and Vitor Roque.

Atlético-MG: Everson; Saravia, Vitor Hugo (Ruan) and Alonso; Gustavo Scarpa, Alan Franco, Alexsander, Bernard and Guilherme Arana; Hulk (Rony) and Dudu.

Absences

Atlético-MG

Lyanco, Cuello, Junior Santos and Patrick are injured.

Palmeiras

Giay, Aníbal Moreno and Facundo Torres are suspended.

When is it?

  • Date: Wednesday, 3 December 2025
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ES8
  • Location: MRV Arena - Belo Horizonte, MG

Recent history

CAM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

SEP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Latest head-to-head matches

CAM

Last 5 matches

SEP

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

5

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

How to watch from anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Useful links

