Atletico Madrid vs Lazio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will take on Lazio in their final group stage game of this season's Champions League at the Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday.

Atletico and Lazio are fighting for the top spot in the group, with the team from Madrid having a one-point advantage over their Italian opponents going into the fixture. Both teams have already qualified from the group but it should be an exciting fight to become group winners.

Atletico's only defeat in the last six matches came against La Liga leaders Barcelona. They will be confident of three points in front of their home crowd on the final group matchday. After three back-to-back wins, Lazio dropped points in a draw against Verona in their most recent outing. They will have to be at their best away from home to secure a win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico Madrid vs Lazio kick-off time

Date: December 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm ET Venue: Metropolitano Stadium

The match will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 3pm GMT for fans in the US.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount and Vix+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game. Fans can tune in to live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico Madrid continue to face the absence of Thomas Lemar, Vitolo, and Pablo Barrios as they work towards recovering from long-term injuries.

Following his weekend goal, Angel Correa may retain his position in the attacking third alongside Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann. Together, Morata and Griezmann have scored 17 goals this season.

Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Gimenez, Witsel, Hermoso; Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Lino; Correa, Griezmann; Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Mandava, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: Witsel, Llorente, Saul Forwards: Lino, Riquelme, Correa, Griezmann, Morata, Depay

Lazio team news

Adam Marusic sustained an eye injury in the recent draw with Verona and is expected to join Alessio Romagnoli, Patric, and Gustav Isaksen on the injury list.

Nicolo Rovella is set to serve a one-match suspension due to accumulated yellow cards.

Lazio predicted XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Gila, Hysaj; Kamada, Guendouzi, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Luigi Sepe, Christos Mandas Defenders: Pellegrini, Casale, Kamenović, Gila, Hysaj Midfielders: Vecino, Kamada, Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Basic, Lazzari, Cataldi Forwards: Anderson, Pedro, Alberto, Immobile, Castellanos, Gonzalez, Lombardi, Provedel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 2023 Lazio 1-0 Atletico Champions League February 2012 Atletico 1-0 Lazio Europa League February 2012 Lazio 1-3 Atletico Europa League

