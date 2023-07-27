Atletico Madrid vs K-League XI: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the pre-season friendly match between Atletico Madrid and K-League XI, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will face off with K-League XI in a pre-season friendly on Thursday, July 27 at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Atletico Madrid are coming off a disappointing season in La Liga, where they finished third. They will be looking to use this pre-season tour to get some valuable minutes for their new signings, such as former Chelsea full-back Cesar Azpilicueta.

The K-League XI is a team made up of the most popular players from the K-League, the top professional football league in South Korea. The squad is picked through votes by fans and the team's head coach. They will be looking to give a good account of themselves against Atletico Madrid, and they will be hoping to test themselves against some of the best players in the world.

Atlético vs K-League XI kick-off time

Date: July 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 am EDT Venue: Seoul World Cup Stadium

How to watch Atlético vs K-League XI online - TV channels & live streams

The game between Atletico Madrid and K-League All-Stars is not being shown live in the United States (US). Match highlights will be shown on the club's official social media platforms after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atletico team news

Atletico Madrid will be missing a couple of key players for their game against the K-League All Stars. Nahuel Molina and Josema Giminez have not travelled with the team due to injuries.

The squad that has made the trip includes Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata, despite the attacking duo being linked with moves away from Estadio Metropolitano.

Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Savic, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Azpilicueta; De Paul, Koke, Witsel, Lemar, Griezmann, Correa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grbic, Oblak, Gomis Defenders: Azpilicueta, Soyuncu, Savic, Galan, Hermoso, Mourino, Kostis Midfielders: De Paul, Koke, Saul, Lemar, Lino, Witsel, Llorente, Carrasco, Barrios, Riquelme, Gismera Forwards: Griezmann, Depay, Correa, Morata, Felix, Martin

K-League XI team news

Bae Jun-ho, a 19-year-old talent from Daejeon Hana Citizen FC, has earned his place as one of the three midfielders. The starting XI, determined by fan votes, consists of three forwards, three midfielders, four defenders, and one goalkeeper. Midfielder Cesinha from Daegu FC received the highest number of votes (56,133).

In the final third, Na Sang-ho of FC Seoul and Joo Min-kyu of Ulsan Hyundai FC, both leading the K League 1 with 11 goals each, will represent the team alongside Suwon FC forward Lee Seung-woo.

K-League All Stars predicted XI: Lee Chang-geun; Anton Kryvotsyuk, Jeong Tae-wook, Seol Young-woo, Kim Young-gwon; Bae Jun-ho, Cesinha, Paik Seung-ho; Na Sang-ho, Joo Min-kyu, Lee Seung-woo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lee Chang-geun, Jo Hyeon-woo Defenders: Anton Kryvotsyuk, Jeong Tae-wook, Seol Young-woo, Kim Young-gwon, Alexander Grant, Lee Ki-je, Timo Letschert, Hwang Jae-won Midfielders: Bae Jun-ho, Cesinha, Paik Seung-ho, Lee Soon-min, Aleksandar Palocevic, Han Kook-young Forwards: Na Sang-ho, Joo Min-kyu, Lee Seung-woo, Gerso Fernandes, Zeca, Reis

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first meeting between Atletico Madrid and K-League All-Stars. The Spanish team will also take on Manchester City at the same venue as part of the ongoing pre-season series in Korea.

