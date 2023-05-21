Atlético vs Osasuna: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Atletico Madrid will be hoping to keep the pressure on Real Madrid for a second-place finish in La Liga, when they welcome Osasuna to Madrid on Sunday.
Currently, third and two points behind Real Madrid, Atleti's chances of mathematically staying in the title race had ended with their shock solitary-goal defeat at Elche and FC Barcelona have since been crowned La Liga champions.
On the other hand, Los Rojillos did themselves good in the form of a 3-1 win over Almeria last weekend as Jagoba Arrasate's side is still in contention for the 2023-24 Europa Conference League playoff round.
Atletico vs Osasuna kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 21, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10:15 am EDT
|Venue:
|Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
The Primera Division game between Atletico Madrid and Osasuna is scheduled for May 21, 2023, at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
It will kick off at 10:15 am EDT in the United States (US).
How to watch Atlético vs Osasuna online - TV channels & live streams
|ESPN+
|Watch here
The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+ and available to stream live online through ESPN+.
Team news & squads
Atletico team news
The quintet of Memphis Depay, Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Stefan Savic and Reinildo are ruled out with injuries.
Atleti boss Diego Simeone may think of including Pablo Barrios in the middle besides possibly trying out Sergio Reguilon at the back, but the rest of the XI may look the same from the Elche loss.
Atletico possible XI: Grbic; Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Barrios, Carrasco; Griezmann, Morata.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Grbic
|Defenders:
|Gimenez, Hermoso, Reguilon, Molina, Doherty
|Midfielders:
|Kondogbia, Witsel, De Paul, Koke, Niguez, Barrios, Lemar, Carrasco, Correa
|Forwards:
|Griezmann, Morata
Osasuna team news
Nacho Vidal and Darko Brasanac will remain sidelined, while Jorge Herrando is back from a ban.
Moi Gomez can see himself promoted to the XI after scoring off the bench against Almeria, with Ruben Pena starting on the bench as a result.
The front three of Kike Barja, Ante Budimir and Abde Ezzalzouli should be the same.
Osasuna possible XI: Fernandez; Moncayola, Aridane, D Garcia, Sanchez; M Gomez, Torro, Oroz; Barja, Budimir, Ezzalzouli.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Herrera, Perez, Fernandez
|Defenders:
|Cruz, U. Garcia, D. Garcia, Pena, Sanchez, Hernandez, Herrando
|Midfielders:
|Torro, Moncayola, Torres, Barja, R. Garcia, Gomez, Ibanez, Oroz, Saverio
|Forwards:
|Avila, Ezzalzouli, Budimir, Kike, Benito
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 29, 2023
|Osasuna 0-1 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|February 19, 2022
|Osasuna 0-2 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|November 20, 2021
|Atletico Madrid 1-0 Osasuna
|La Liga
|May 16, 2021
|Atletico Madrid 2-1 Osasuna
|La Liga
|October 31, 2020
|Osasuna 1-3 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga