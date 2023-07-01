Atlas vs Cruz Azul: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlas will take on Cruz Azul in their 2023-24 Liga MX opening game on Saturday at the Jalisco Stadium.

Atlas' hopes of securing their third Liga MX title in three seasons came to an end with a disappointing quarter-final defeat against Guadalajara in the 2022-23 Clausura, marking the conclusion of a challenging campaign.

Although Cruz Azul broke their 23-year drought and clinched the Liga MX title just four seasons ago, their performance has not been consistent since then.

Last season, Cruz Azul secured the seventh and eighth spots in the standings, accumulating 24 points in both tournaments. Therefore, Ricardo Ferretti will be keen to witness an improved performance from his team this season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlas vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Date: July 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 11.10pm EDT Venue: Jalisco Stadium

The Liga MX game between Atlas and Cruz Azul at the Jalisco Stadium will be played on Saturday, July 1. Kick-off is at 11.10pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Atlas vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ViX+ for fans in the United States (US). Match highlights will be available on the platforms after the game ends and live updates will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atlas team news

Anderson Santamaria is expected to form a defensive partnership with Hugo Nervo, who played a crucial role in Atlas' defense last season with 38 appearances in all competitions.

Julian Quinones, who had an impressive debut season and scored 21 goals after joining from Tigres in July 2022, will be determined to kick off the new campaign with a strong performance this weekend.

Atlas predicted XI: Vargas; Reyes, Nervo, Santamaria, Abella; Herrera, Marquez, Rocha, Lozano; Quinones, Furch

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hernandez, Vargas Defenders: Lozano, Nervo, Dominguez, Abella, Santamaria, Aguirre, Reyes, Robles Midfielders: Zaldiver, Martinez, Marquez, Rocha, Lozano, Herrera, Forwards: Furch, Manotas, Treji, Quinones

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul has a fit squad to choose their starting lineup from for their season opener.

Jesus Corona, after having accumulated 452 appearances for the club, has said his goodbyes and departed as a free agent.

Cruz Azul predicted XI: Jurado; Lira, Salcedo, Guerrero, Escobar, Vargas; Huescas, Gutierrez, Rotondi, Rodriguez; Antuna

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gudino, Jurado Defenders: Escobar, Guerrero, Escoboza, Salcedo, Vargas Midfielders: Rivero, Lira, Rodriguez, Viera, Jiminez, Gutierrez Forwards: Huescas, Antuna, Tabo, Rotondi, Lotti, Cambindo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2023 Cruz Azul 0-1 Atlas Liga MX Feb 2023 Cruz Azul 1-0 Atlas Liga MX July 2022 Atlas 3-2 Cruz Azul Liga MX June 2022 Atlas 2-2 Cruz Azul Campeon de Campeones April 2022 Cruz Azul 1-0 Atlas Liga MX

