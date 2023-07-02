Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Atlanta United and Philadelphia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United and Philadelphia Union square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday night in their return to action in MLS.

The visitors are undefeated in six straight meetings against the Five Stripes and will try to move into second place on the Eastern Conference table.

Atlanta United continues to struggle away from home, as they were thrashed 4-0 by the New York Red Bulls last Sunday at the Red Bull Arena.

Since a 3-0 victory against Charlotte FC on March 11, Gonzalo Pineda's men have gone nine matches without a win away from home, losing four and drawing five.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, returns home, where they have only lost once since the turn of the year and are unbeaten in their previous four games, taking two wins and two draws since May's 3-1 loss to Charlotte.

The Five Stripes are presently sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with 29 points from 20 games, two points behind fifth-placed Columbus Crew, who have one game in hand.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, returned to winning ways with a 4-1 victory over Inter Miami last Saturday at Subaru Park.

Prior to that, Jim Curtin's side had their six-match unbeaten streak snapped with a 2-1 setback away to the San Jose Earthquakes.

Following last weekend's victory, the Philadelphia Union have now won four consecutive home games and are unbeaten in nine straight games, with six victories and three ties since March's 2-1 setback to Orlando City.

Philadelphia Union have now won 10 of their 19 matches, drawing four and losing five, for a total of 34 points, placing them fourth in the Eastern Conference table, nine points behind first-placed Cincinnati.

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Date: Jul 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

How to watch Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United will again be without Erik Lopez and Santiago Sosa due to injury. Giorgios Giakoumakis has been the top scorer for the Five Stripes and shall line up upfront.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Abram, Purata, Gutman; Rossetto, Ibarra; Wolff, Almada, Wiley; Giakoumakis

Position Players Goalkeepers Guzan, Diop Defenders Hernandez, Abram, Lennon, Gutman, Purata, Sanchez Midfielders Araujo, Sejdic, Ibarra , Wolff Forwards Berry

Philadelphia Union team news

Philadelphia Union will be without Quinn Sullivan, who has missed the last month of action. Daniel Gazdag, Mikael Uhre and Julian Carranza have been in fine form in front of goal and are expected to spearhead the attack once again.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Bedoya, Flach, McGlynn; Gazdag, Carranza, Uhre.

Position Players Goalkeepers Blake, Bendik Defenders Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel, Wagner Midfielders Gazdag, Martinez, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach Forwards Uhre, Carranza, Torres

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Atlanta United and Philadelphia Union have ended with two wins for the Union and none for Atlanta.

