Atlanta United vs New York City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Atlanta United and NYCFC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When Atlanta United hosts New York City FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, they have the opportunity to extend their MLS winning streak to seven games.

The Boys in Blue were only able to achieve a 1-1 draw against the Columbus Crew at home over the past weekend, extending their winless streak to 10 games across all competitions. The Five Stripes are presently sixth in the Eastern Conference after defeating DC United 3-1 in their most recent home match.

Gonzalo Pineda has made some small adjustments, and it has made a huge difference for his Atlanta team, who haven't lost a domestic match since a 3-1 loss to Charlotte FC at home in the middle of May.

Since that loss, they have earned seven of a possible nine points at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Against DC, this club was much more dynamic and inventive when Derrick Etienne moved to the right wing and Caleb Wiley played on the left.

With 35 goals, this team is now the second-highest-scoring team in MLS, one behind the Columbus Crew. They have scored three or more goals in three straight home games.

The Boys in Blue have been struggling to say the least, and should they lose on Wednesday, they will have lost nine straight games overall, matching their worst winless streak in a single MLS season.

Throughout the course of the season, Nick Cushing's team has fallen behind frequently, giving up the first goal 10 times. However, they have shown some resiliency, fighting back to win a point in four of those situations, including last weekend against the Crew at home.

The streak of nine straight road losses against domestic opponents is the longest such streak in a single regular season campaign.

Atlanta United vs New York City FC kick-off time

Date: Jun 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta United and New York City FC face off on Jun 21 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Atlanta United vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United will again be without Erik Lopez and Santiago Sosa due to injury. Giorgios Giakoumakis has been the top scorer for the Five Stripes but will miss the clash due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Thiago Almada will miss the clash as he is currently touring with the Argentine national team. Miles Robinson, Ajani Fortune, Derrick Etienne, Machop Chol and Luis Abram have also been summoned by their national teams.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Purata, Cobb, Gutman; Ibarra; Sosa, Alonso, Rossetto, Wiley; Berry.

Position Players Goalkeepers Guzan, Diop Defenders Hernandez, Abram, Lennon, Gutman, Purata, Sanchez Midfielders Araujo, Sejdic, Ibarra , Wolff Forwards Berry

NYCFC team news

New York City has Matias Pellegrini and Tony Alfaro unavailable due to injuries. The club's top scorers are Gabriel Pereira and Santiago Rodriguez with four strikes each.

Maxime Chanot will miss the clash due to being called up by Luxembourg. The same is the case with James Sands who is with the USMNT.

New York City FC possible XI: Barraza; Haak, Alfaro, Turnbull; Ilenic, Morales, Parks, Cufre; Rodriguez; Magno, Segal.

Position Players Goalkeepers Barraza, Fresse Defenders Cufre, Chanot, Martins, Ilenic, O'Toole, Amundsen, Turnbull, Alfaro Midfielders Parks, Sands, Pellegrini, Pereira, Jansson, Magno, Rodriguez, Haak, Andrade Forwards Segal

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Atlanta and NYCFC have ended with two wins for the Pigeons and none for Atlanta. The two faced off earlier this season in April, in a 1-1 draw.

