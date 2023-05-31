Atlanta United vs New England Revolution: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Atlanta United and New England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United and the New England Revolution are only two points apart in the Eastern Conference heading into their midweek MLS matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Last time out, the hosts scored late to salvage a 1-1 draw against Orlando City, while the visitors rallied from 2-0 down to salvage a 3-3 draw with Chicago Fire.

Tyler Wolff scored an 86th-minute equaliser to win Atlanta United a point at Orlando City last weekend, with the 20-year-old coming off the bench to score in back-to-back games.

Following a three-match losing streak in late April and early May, the Five Stripes appear to have recaptured their early-season form, with five points from their last three games to solidify their spot in the top seven.

After beating the Colorado Rapids 4-0, Atlanta fought out an exciting 3-3 draw with the Chicago Fire before holding Orlando last time out, giving Gonzalo Pineda's men a three-game unbeaten streak heading into the midweek round of games.

Former Celtic striker Georgios Giakoumakis has eight goals and seven assists in 11 MLS games this season. In comparison, Argentine playmaker Thiago Almada has six goals and seven assists, making Atlanta one of the division's deadliest teams.

When New England fell behind 2-0 after 22 minutes last Saturday, it appeared that Chicago would become the first MLS team to win at Gillette Stadium this season, but Bruce Arena's team came back to earn a point.

The Revs had a fantastic start to the season, losing just one of their first 11 league games while winning seven, but they have slipped in recent weeks, gaining only one point from their last three games.

Prior to last weekend's stalemate, the 2021 Supporters' Shield winners lost to Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union, so they'll be anxious to get back on track and cut the gap on FC Cincinnati and Nashville SC.

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution kick-off time

Date: May 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta United and New England Revolution face off on May 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Atlanta United vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United will again be without Erik Lopez and Osvaldo Alonso due to injury. Captain Brad Guzan is still out with an MCL tear. Giorgios Giakoumakis has been the top scorer for the Five Stripes.

Atlanta United possible XI: Westberg; Lennon, Robinson, Sanchez, Wiley; Sejdic, Ibarra; Araujo, Almada, Giakoumakis; Berry

Position Players Goalkeepers Westberg, Diop Defenders Hernandez, Abram, Lennon, Robinson, Gutman, Purata, Sanchez Midfielders Araujo, Sejdic, Ibarra, Etienne, Sosa, Almada, Fortune, Wiley, Wolff Forwards Berry, Chol

New England team news

New England Revolution will miss Andrew Farrell, Maciel, Nacho Gil, Tommy McNamara and Jacob Jackson thanks to their lengthy list of injuries. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

New England Revs possible XI: Petrovic; Bye, Farrell, Romney, Jones; Polster, Buck, Bajraktarevic, Gil, Boateng; Wood

Position Players Goalkeepers Petrovic, Edwards Jr. Defenders Makoun, Jones, Kessler, Bye, Gonzalez, Romney, Spaulding, Souza Midfielders Borrero, Blessing, Boateng, Rivera, Polster, Bajraktarevic, C. Gil Forwards Vrioni, Bou, Altidore, Wood, Rennicks

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Atlanta United and New England Revolution have ended with three wins for the Revolution and one for the Five Stripes. Atlanta's last win against the Revolution came during the 2019 playoffs.

