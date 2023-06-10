Atlanta United vs DC United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Atlanta United and DC United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When DC United continues their season on the road against Atlanta United on Saturday night, they will be looking to make it three straight victories in the MLS Eastern Conference.

The guests will enter this game after a 2-1 victory over Inter Miami last time out. They are now ranked seventh, two points behind fifth-place Atlanta.

Atlanta placed second in the Eastern Conference in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons, although in their last three seasons, they have ended 12th, fifth, and 11th overall while placing 23rd in the MLS last season.

Gonzalo Pineda's team was not anticipated to have much of an impact on the division this season, but they are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference with 25 points after 17 games and a record of six wins, seven draws, and four losses. This has been a promising start for Gonzalo Pineda's team.

Atlanta will enter this match with a five-game winning streak that began on May 18 with a 4-0 victory against Colorado Rapids, although they have drawn their last four league games. The Five Stripes will enter this game off the back of a goalless draw with Los Angeles FC on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, DC United will come into this game after a 2-1 victory over Inter Miami, who have since fired head coach Phil Neville and announced the signing of a certain Lionel Messi.

Last time out, Wayne Rooney's club scored goals from Donovan Pines and Christian Benteke, and the victory gave them 23 points after 17 games, placing them in seventh place in the standings.

DC United were 14th in the Eastern Conference last season, but this early in the season, they are only four points behind New England Revolution in fourth place, which is a promising sign.

The Black and Reds have a weak road record this season, picking up just 11 points from nine games, but they will be visiting an Atlanta team with a solid home record, amassing 17 points from eight games.

Atlanta United vs DC United kick-off time

Date: Jun 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

How to watch Atlanta United vs DC United online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United will again be without Erik Lopez and Osvaldo Alonso due to injury. Captain Brad Guzan will return to the lineup after recovering from his MCL tear. Giorgios Giakoumakis has been the top scorer for the Five Stripes.

Atlanta United possible XI: Westberg; Lennon, Robinson, Sanchez, Wiley; Sejdic, Ibarra; Araujo, Almada, Giakoumakis; Berry

Position Players Goalkeepers Westberg, Diop Defenders Hernandez, Abram, Lennon, Robinson, Gutman, Purata, Sanchez Midfielders Araujo, Sejdic, Ibarra, Etienne, Sosa, Almada, Fortune, Wiley, Wolff Forwards Berry, Chol

DC United team news

DC United will be without Brendan Hines-Ike and Martin Rodriguez this week. Taxiarchis Fountas will likely return to the lineup after recovering from his injury.

DC United possible XI: Miller; Palsson, Pines, Williams; Durkin, Canouse, O'Brien, Samake; Klich, Dajome, Benteke

Position Players Goalkeepers Miller, Bono Defenders Jeahze, Ruan, Najar, Santos, Williams, Birnbaum, Pines, Sargis Midfielders Klich, Durkin, Canousse, Asad, Palsson, Rodriguez, Ku-DiPietro Forwards Benteke, Robertha, Hopkins, Fountas

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Atlanta United and DC United have ended on equal footing with both teams accruing two wins each.

