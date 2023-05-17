Atlanta United vs Colorado Rapids: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Atlanta United and Colorado, as well as kick-off time and team news

Atlanta United will want to snap a four-game losing streak when they play Colorado Rapids in Major League Soccer on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the visitors were defeated 2-1 at home by Philadelphia Union in a tense match last weekend.

After amassing 18 points in their first nine league games of the current season – losing only one – Atlanta has since been defeated in three straight MLS games.

Gonzalo Pineda's team has been defeated by Nashville SC, Inter Miami, and Charlotte FC, with Memphis 901 FC startling them in extra time of their US Open Cup match at the end of April.

Andrew Gutman's 51st-minute dismissal left the hosts little hope of making a comeback against Charlotte over the weekend, with goals from Karol Swiderski and Justin Meram putting the game away from them before the hour mark.

Meanwhile, Colorado enters their match against Atlanta lying just outside the Western Conference playoff spots, having missed out on the chance to move back inside them after losing at home to Philadelphia last time out.

Colorado's impressive nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end, but five of their seven league games during that run ended in draws, limiting Robin Fraser's side's upward advancement on the table.

However, they will see Wednesday as a perfect opportunity to inflict additional pain on their opponents and claim the positive result that may propel them back into the top seven.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlanta United vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Date: May 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta United and Colorado Rapids face off on May 17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Atlanta United vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United will again be without Erik Lopez and Osvaldo Alonso due to injury. Captain Brad Guzan is still out with an MCL tear. They'll have their new recruit Giorgios Giakoumakis available as he returns from injury.

Atlanta United possible XI: Westberg; Lennon, Robinson, Sanchez, Wiley; Sejdic, Ibarra; Araujo, Almada, Giakoumakis; Berry

Position Players Goalkeepers Westberg, Diop Defenders Hernandez, Abram, Lennon, Robinson, Gutman, Purata, Sanchez Midfielders Araujo, Sejdic, Ibarra, Etienne, Sosa, Almada, Fortune, Wiley, Wolff Forwards Berry, Chol

Colorado team news

Abraham Rodriguez, Jack Price, Jackson Travis and Aboubacar Keita will miss the game with long-term injuries. Kevin Cabral and Michael Barrios have been the club's top scorers in MLS.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Yarbrough; Abubakar, Maxso, Wilson; Nicholson, Ronan, Leyva, Markanich; Rubio; Cabral, Lewis

Position Players Goalkeepers Yarbrough, Ilic, Rodriguez Defenders Rosenberry, Wilson, Maxso, Gersbach, Anderson, Keita, Markanich,Edwards, Abubakar Midfielders Alves, Price, Ronan, Acosta, Bassett, Galvan, Priso-Mbongue Forwards Lewis, Rubio, Barrios, Harris, Larraz, Nicholson, Toure, Yapi, Cabral.

Head-to-Head Record

Atlanta United and Colorado Rapids have faced each other on four separate occasions, with the Five Stripes having won thrice and Colorado's only win having come during their last clash, a 3-0 victory for the Rapids.

