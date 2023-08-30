How to watch the MLS match between Atlanta United and Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Major League Soccer resumes play with a new slate of games this week as Atlanta United squares up against an excellent FC Cincinnati team in a crucial encounter on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

FC Cincinnati is currently leading the MLS Eastern Conference rankings and having a strong start to the year. Last week, they easily defeated New York City FC by a score of 3-0, and they'll want to repeat that performance in this match.

On the other side, Atlanta United has been erratic lately and is now in sixth position in the league table. The hosts will be optimistic going into this game after crushing Nashville SC by a score of 4-0 in their previous contest.

Atlanta United vs Cincinnati kick-off time

Date: Aug 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta United and Cincinnati face off on August 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Atlanta United vs Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United will be without Erik Lopez and Santiago Sosa due to injury. Giorgios Giakoumakis has been the top scorer for the Five Stripes and shall line up upfront.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Robinson, Abram, Wiley; Muyumba, Rossetto, Mosquera, Almada, Silva; Giakoumakis

Position Players Goalkeepers Guzan, Diop Defenders Hernandez, Abram, Lennon, Gutman, Purata, Sanchez Midfielders Araujo, Sejdic, Ibarra , Wolff , Muyamba, Rossetto, Mosquera, Almada Forwards Berry, Silva, Giakoumakis

Cincinnati team news

Joey Akpounonu has missed the majority of the season due to injury and is expected to miss out yet again. Luciano Acosta has been in fine form in front of the goal and has been the club's top scorer with 12 goals to his name.

Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Hagglund, Miazga, Murphy; Arias, Kubo, Moreno, Halsey, Acosta; Boupendza, Vazquez

Position Players Goalkeepers Celentano, Kann Defenders Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera, Arias, Powell, Murphy, Gaddis Midfielders Moreno, Nwobodo, Barreal, Acosta, Kubo, Angulo Forwards Vazquez, Santos, Brenner, Ordonez, Badji

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Atlanta United and Cincinnati have ended with one win for the Orange and Blue and three for Atlanta.

