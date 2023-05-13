Atlanta United vs Charlotte: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Atlanta United and Charlotte, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday, Atlanta United will host Charlotte FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, hoping to make amends for two straight MLS losses.

The visitors, on the other hand, will enter the weekend in a positive frame of mind after winning four of their previous five games across all competitions.

Since defeating Chicago Fire 2-1 on April 23, Atalanta has had three bad outcomes after winning only one of their first nine games of the season.

Their terrible run of form started with an extra-time loss in the US Open Cup to USL Championship team Memphis 901 FC, and it continued with MLS losses at Nashville SC and Inter Miami.

Atalanta enters the weekend in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 18 points from their 11 games. They are eager to play again at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where they have yet to suffer an MLS loss this year.

Gonzalo Pineda's side has dropped just two points in their opening five home matches, and they have the chance to claim a fourth consecutive MLS win at home on Saturday.

Charlotte managed just one victory in their first eight games of the 2023 season, but things have gotten much better for the Crown over the last few games.

Christian Lattanzio's team have four wins in their last five games, with two of those triumphs coming in the US Open Cup.

Charlotte, in contrast to their opponents on Saturday, played in midweek in the US Open Cup, which turned out to be a fruitful outing as they defeated Orlando City 1-0 thanks to a goal from Kamil Jozwiak in the second half, helping them advance to the Round of 16 of the cup.

Atlanta United vs Charlotte kick-off time

Date: May 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta United and Charlotte face off on May 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Atlanta United vs Charlotte online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United will once again be without Osvaldo Alonso due to injury. Captain Brad Guzan is still out with an MCL tear. They'll also be without their new recruit Giorgios Giakoumakis.

Atlanta United possible XI: Diop; Lennon, Robinson, Purata, Gutman; Sosa, Rossetto, Araujo, Almada, Wiley; Berry

Position Players Goalkeepers Westberg, Diop Defenders Hernandez, Abram, Lennon, Robinson, Gutman, Purata, Sanchez Midfielders Araujo, Sejdic, Ibarra, Etienne, Sosa, Almada, Fortune, Wiley, Wolff Forwards Berry, Chol

Charlotte team news

The long-term absentees Guzman Corujo and Adam Armour are the only players unavailable for the game.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Marks; Bryne, Malanda, Jones, Afful; Swiderski, Bronico, Westwood; Gaines, Copetti, Vargas

Position Players Goalkeepers Sisiniega, Marks Defenders Sobocinski, Afful, Mora, Tuiloma, Lindsey, Malanda, Byrne Midfielders Jozwiak, Westwood, Santos, Jones, Bronico, Hegardt, Scardina, Privett Forwards Swiderski, Copetti, Vargas, Gaines

Head-to-Head Record

Atlanta United and Charlotte FC have faced each other thrice before, including their encounter earlier this season. Of the three games, Atlanta managed to win twice, including a 3-0 drubbing on matchday three.

