Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the La Liga match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Mames will host Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona in the late Sunday kickoff in La Liga.

First-half goals from brothers Inaki and Nico Williams sent Athletic Bilbao on their way to a comfortable 3-0 win — 4-0 on aggregate — over Atletico Madrid on Thursday and set up a Copa del Rey final against Mallorca on April 6.

The hosts remain in need of three points here to boost their push for a top-four spot this season, currently sitting fifth in La Liga table, one place behind Atletico in fourth.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are third in La Liga and boast a healthy eight-point cushion over Sunday's opponents after an impressive 4-0 home victory against Getafe CF in their most recent league game.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date: Sunday, March 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: San Mames Stadium

The match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona will be played at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Athletic Bilbao team news

Athletic are still upon to call upon the injured Ander Herrera, while Yuri Berchiche is unlikely to feature after he was forced with a hamstring problem in the first half of Sunday's defeat to Betis.

Yeray Alvarez was utilised off the bench against Atletico Madrid after recovering from an ankle issue, and the centre-back could return to the starting XI here alongside first-choice goalkeeper Unai Simon, who will replace cup goalie Julen Agirrezabala in between the sticks for the hosts.

Athletic Bilbao predicted XI: Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Yeray, Yuri; Ruiz de Galarreta, Prados; I Williams, Berenguer, Asu Ares; Guruzeta

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blázquez, Cozzani, Quiroga, Sumavil Defenders: Marcich, Vazquez, Salomón, Suso, Lozano, Pignani, Saborido, Valdivia Midfielders: Ferreyra, Ocampo, Gómez, Villalba, Picco, Montenegro, Rivero, Juárez, Russo, Hachen, Gudiño, Rius, Palavecino, Ortíz Forwards: Goicochea, Urruti, Obando, Martinez, Pellegrino, Marinelli, Zeineddin

Barcelona team news

Barcelona will travel to San Mames on Sunday for one of the toughest away days in the entire season without attacker Ferran Torres, who has been ruled out of Sunday's game despite reports that he's inching closer to a return to full training.

The club's injury list continues to feature the likes of Alejandro Balde, Gavi, and Marcos Alonso.

With Joao Felix back and Sergi Roberto at his disposal, head coach Xavi has several options for change, but he is unlikely to want to disrupt the side too much following a strong performance against Getafe.

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, I Martinez, Cancelo; Gundogan, Christensen, F de Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Pedri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Cubarsi, Cancelo, Fort Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Lewandowski, Raphinha, Yamal, Roque, Guiu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/01/2024 Athletic Club 4-4 Barcelona (AET) Copa del Rey 23/10/2023 Barcelona 1-1 Athletic Club La Liga 13/03/2023 Athletic Club 0-0 Barcelona La Liga 24/10/2022 Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Club La Liga 28/02/2022 Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Club La Liga

