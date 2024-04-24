Atalanta vs Fiorentina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Coppa Italia semi-final

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between Atalanta and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With a place against either Juventus or Lazio in the Coppa Italia final on the line, Atalanta BC will host Fiorentina in the second leg of that tie on Wednesday at Gewiss Stadium, with La Dea trailing 1-0.

A superb 31st-minute strike from Rolando Mandragora proved to be the difference-maker in the first meeting as Atalanta fell to their first defeat in this competition this season.

Buoyed by their 3-1 success over two legs of their Europa League quarter-final tie against Liverpool, La Dea will look to come from behind to book their first appearance in the Coppa Italia final since losing to Juventus in the showpiece event three years ago.

Atalanta vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Gewiss Stadium

How to watch Atalanta vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

The Copa Italia encounter will be available to watch on Paramount+, Fubo and CBS Sports Network with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

Atalanta will definitely be without the services of first-choice defender Giorgio Scalvini, as the Italy international continues his recovery from a hamstring issue. Emil Holm (calf) and Rafael Toloi (muscular) have emerged as fresh doubts for Wednesday's second leg after picking up respective knocks at the weekend.

Atalanta BC possible XI: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, Lookman; Scamacca

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Musso, Rossi Defenders: Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac, Toloi, Palomino, Bonfanti Midfielders: De Roon, Ederson, Pasalic, Adopo, Holm, Zappacosta, Hateboer, Ruggeri, Bakker, Koopmeiners Forwards: Lookman, Scamacca, Toure, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk

Fiorentina team news

Fiorentina manager Vicenzo Italiano made it clear on Sunday that cup competitions remain his top priority as he rotated his players heavily at Stadio Arechi, giving Gaetano Castrovilli his first league outing in over a year and deploying Antonin Barak in an unaccustomed role up top.

Mainstays Luca Beltran, Nico Gonzalez, Andrea Belotti, and Giacomo Bonaventura all missed the trip down to face Salernitana with minor knocks, but they are all set to feature against Atalanta.

Fiorentina possible XI: Terracciano; Kayode, Milenkovic, Ranieri, Biraghi; Arthur, Mandragora; Gonzalez, Beltran, Kouame; Belotti

Position Players Goalkeepers: Terracciano, Martinelli, Vannuchhi Defenders: Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Camuzzo, Parisi, Biraghi, Dodo, Kayode, Faraoni Midfielders: Melo, Lopez, Mandragora, Duncan, Bonaventura, Infantino, Barak Forwards: Nzola, Belotti, Kouame, Sottil, Gonzalez, Ikone

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/04/24 Fiorentina 1-0 Atalanta Coppa Italia 17/09/23 Fiorentina 3-2 Atalanta Serie A 18/04/23 Fiorentina 1-1 Atalanta Serie A 02/10/22 Atalanta 1-0 Fiorentina Serie A 20/02/22 Fiorentina 1-0 Atalanta Serie A

