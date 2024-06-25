How to watch today's Houston Astros vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB matchup between the Houston Astro and the Colorado Rockies, as well as team news and start time.

The Houston Astros host the Colorado Rockies in a thrilling MLB matchup on June 25, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET.

The Astros are leading in the league in hits per game (8.99), 12th in runs per game (4.55), and fourth in home runs (94).

On the other hand, the Rockies rank 16th with an average of 4.31 runs per game, 9th with 8.53 hits per game, and 23rd with 74 home runs.

Houston Rockies vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch Time

This epic MLB battle between the Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies will take place on June 25, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, TX, USA.

Date June 25, 2024 Time 8:10 pm ET Venue Minute Maid Park Location Houston, TX

How to watch Houston Astros vs Colorado Rockies online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies live on MLB.tv television network and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup between the Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies by tuning into local TV Channels - COLR and SCHN.

Houston Astros Team News

C Victor Caratini is on the 10-day injured list with a left hip flexor strain.

RHP Justin Verlander is unavailable for 15 days because of his neck injury.

RHP Jake Bloss joins Justin with a shoulder injury.

Colorado Rockies Team News

INF Kris Bryant is out for 10 days due to a left rib contusion.

OF Jordon Beck follows Kris with a hand fracture.

INF Adael Amador is sidelined for 10 days because of his right oblique tightness.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies in the MLB: