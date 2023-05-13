Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa and Tottenham go head to head in a Premier League clash at Villa Park on Saturday.

Villa are looking to get back on track following defeats against Manchester United and Wolves, both away from home. They are currently eighth in the standings and only three points behind sixth-placed Tottenham, with three games left to play in the 2022-23 season.

After losing three out of the four games they played in the second half of April, Tottenham finally managed to nick a win over Crystal Palace in their last outing. Club top scorer Harry Kane scored his 26th goal of the season to guide the London club to a victory.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date: May 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 10am EDT Venue: Villa Park

The Premier League game between Aston Villa and Tottenham will be played on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Villa Park. The kick-off is at 10am EDT in the United States.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on USA Network and Universo. Streaming will be available online through Sling TV and fubo.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa have a near fully-fit squad for their Premier League match against Tottenham on Saturday.

Right-back Matty Cash, who has been out since mid-March with a hamstring injury, is back in contention. He had missed Villa's 2-1 defeat at Wolves last weekend.

Defender Diego Carlos, midfielder Boubacar Kamara, forward Philippe Coutinho and winger Leon Bailey all returned to the matchday squad for the Wolves game and are also available for selection.

The only player who is still out is goalkeeper Jed Steer, who is continuing his recovery from a long-term injury.

Ahead of the game, head coach Unai Emery said: "It's the first time in the last month we have everybody ready to be in the squad for Saturday."

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Steer Defenders: Sinisalo, Carlos, Mings, Konsa, Chambers, Digne, Moreno, Young Midfielders: Dendoncker, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Sanson, Buendia, Kamara Forwards: Watkins, Duran, Traore, Coutinho, Bailey

Tottenham team news

Yves Bissouma is a step closer to a return to action for Tottenham after making an appearance on the bench in the win over Crystal Palace last weekend.

The Mali international has been out since February with an ankle injury, but he was named among the substitutes at Selhurst Park and could be in contention to start the Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Saturday.

Clement Lenglet is also nearing a return after being forced off late in the win over Palace with a muscle issue. The France defender has returned to training and could be involved at Villa Park.

However, Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon remain sidelined for the season. Emerson Royal made a successful return from a knee injury in the win over Palace and is in contention to start at Villa Park.

Tottenham predicted XI: Forster; Emerson, Romero, Lenglet, Davies; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Son; Richarlison, Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Forster, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Romero, Dier, Sanchez, Lenglet, Tanganga, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Perisic Forwards: Son, Kane, Richarlison, Kulusevski, Moura, Danjuma

Head-to-Head Record

Second-half goals from Buendia and Luiz helped Aston Villa beat Tottenham away from home earlier this season. Tottenham have the upper hand in the meetings between the two teams so far - with the London club having won three out of the last five matches against Villa.

Date Match Competition January 2023 Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa Premier League April 2022 Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham Premier League October 2021 Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa Premier League May 2021 Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa Premier League March 2021 Aston Villa 0-2 Tottenham Premier League

