Aston Villa vs Sheffield United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will aspire to go atop the Premier League standings when they welcome bottom-placed Sheffield United to Villa Park on Friday.

Unai Emery has led the Villans to astonishing heights in the English top flight this season. Along with topping Group E of the Europa Conference League, Villa can go extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches in all competitions after last picking up a 2-1 win at Brentford.

Having beaten Brentford 1-0 before facing a 2-0 loss to Chelsea, the Blades will aim for only their third league win of the campaign when they take on Villa.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Villa Park

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on December 22 in the United States (US).

How to watch Aston Villa vs Sheffield United online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Fubo, USA and Sling TV in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

With Tyrone Mings, Emiliano Buendia, Bertrand Traore and Robin Olsen all sidelined through injuries, Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans remain doubts for the tie.

Boubacar Kamara has been slapped with a three-game ban following his straight red card against Brentford, while Douglas Luiz and Lucas Digne return from their own suspensions.

So Luiz should fill in for Kamara in midfield, but Digne might have lost his place to Alex Moreno at left-back.

In attack, Ollie Watkins will be partnered by either Matty Cash or Moussa Diaby, with Leon Bailey also pushing for a start.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Moreno; Cash, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Marschall Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Dendoncker, Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Sheffield United team news

The visitors will be without a lot of injured players namely, Chris Basham, John Egan, Tom Davies, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Rhian Brewster, while Daniel Jebbison misses out on account of illness.

On the other hand, Jack Robinson is back after serving a one-match ban and is likely to reclaim his place from Auston Trusty at centre-back.

With Oli McBurnie upfront, James McAtee, Vinicius Souza, Andre Brooks and Gustavo Hamer are all expected to be involved in support.

Sheffield United possible XI: Foderingham; Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Lowe; McAtee, Souza, Brooks, Hamer, Archer; McBurnie.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Foderingham, A. Davies, Amissah Defenders: Ahmedhedzic, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas, Larouci, Lowe, Bogle, Seriki Midfielders: Hamer, Souza, McAtee, Slimane, Norwood, Fleck, Coulibaly, Osborn, Baldock Forwards: Archer, McBurnie, Traore, Osula

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Aston Villa and Sheffield United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 3, 2021 Sheffield United 1-0 Aston Villa Premier League September 21, 2020 Aston Villa 1-0 Sheffield United Premier League June 17, 2020 Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United Premier League December 14, 2019 Sheffield United 2-0 Aston Villa Premier League February 8, 2019 Aston Villa 3-3 Sheffield United Championship

