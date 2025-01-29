How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Celtic Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Aston Villa and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa and Celtic face off at Villa Park on Wednesday in hopes of landing a direct spot in the Champions League round of 16.

Both teams are guaranteed at least a place in the knockout phase play-off (unseeded), even if they lose on the final matchday of the league phase.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Aston Villa and Celtic will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Aston Villa vs Celtic kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Villa Park

The UEFA Champions League match between Aston Villa and Celtic will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, January 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Tyrone Mings sustained a knee injury over the weekend, joining fellow defender Pau Torres besides midfield duo Ross Barkley and Amadou Onana in the treatment room.

As Mings is unlikely to feature, Lucas Digne could partner Ezri Konsa at the back, while skipper John McGinn is in contention after recovering from a hamstring strain.

Celtic team news

Daizen Maeda is suspended as the Japanese attracted a red card late in the 1-0 Champions League win over Young Boys last week, with the game being Kyogo Furuhashi's last in Celtic colours before his eminent move to Rennes.

Jota has returned to Celtic Park but is ineligible for Wednesday's game, while James Forrest and Odin Thiago Holm are unavailable due to knocks.

