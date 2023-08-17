Aston Villa are signing a World Cup winner! Premier League side aiming to put transfer agreement for Marcos Acuna in place today

Aston Villa are reportedly closing in on the signing of Sevilla's World Cup-winning left-back Marcos Acuna.

Villa want Acuna

Defender won World Cup with Argentina

Sevilla set sights on Sosa as a replacement

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League outfit is in the final lap in discussions with Sevilla to sign the Argentine defender. The Premier League club has already agreed to personal terms with Acuna which should further expedite the transfer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Argentine remains a key member of the Andalusians and provided an assist to Youssef En-Nesyri against Manchester City in the UEFA Super Cup in Greece on Wednesday night. However, this could be his last game in Sevilla colours as Villa keep pushing to get the deal over the line with a fresh round of talks scheduled for Saturday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Acuna is likely to cost Villa around €15 million (£13m) as a transfer fee. The money will be re-invested by Sevilla on a replacement which is most likely to be Borna Sosa from VFB Stuttgart.

WHAT NEXT? Acuna could be Villa's fifth summer signing following the arrival of Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres, Moussa Diaby and Nicolo Zaniolo. Zaniolo is already in Birmingham to complete his medical before his unveiling.