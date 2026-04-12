Doubts are mounting over Mikel Arteta’s future at Arsenal, according to a Spanish report, amid growing pressure within the club despite the team continuing to compete for titles this season.

The speculation follows a shock 32nd-round Premier League defeat to Bournemouth, which has reignited questions about the club’s trophy prospects despite substantial board investment in recent years.

Mundo Deportivo claims the Gunners can still rescue the campaign in both the Premier League and the Champions League, where they recently recorded a vital away win against Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

Yet the report insists his future now hinges on silverware: another trophy-less campaign could see the club’s hierarchy lose patience.

The likely successor

Should Arsenal end the campaign empty-handed, the board has a “ready-made alternative” in Cesc Fàbregas, whose impressive work in his current coaching role makes him the favoured candidate to take over.

Fàbregas is currently guiding Como with an attractive, attack-minded approach that has the club challenging for European qualification—a profile that has already drawn the attention of Arsenal officials.

The former Spanish star also has an additional advantage, namely his intimate knowledge of the London club, having played for them for eight seasons as a player, which could facilitate his transition to the manager’s seat should a decision be taken to sack Arteta at the end of the season.

The loss to Bournemouth, which left Arsenal on 70 points after 32 games, has only intensified the debate.

In contrast, Bournemouth moved up to 45 points, climbing to ninth place in the table.

That result handed Manchester City, second on 61 points from 30 games, a valuable chance to narrow the gap and reignite the title race.