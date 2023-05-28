Arsenal hope to end their season on a high-note with a win against Wolves

For both Arsenal and Wolves their seasons may not have gone as they would've wanted them to. The Gunners started the season on fire, and were in top form till March on top of the league table, before catapulting in March and letting Manchester City run away with the title. On the other hand, Wolves made huge investments this season but barely escaped relegation at the end of the campaign.

Arsenal will be disappointed not having won the Premier League after leading it for months this season. However, they're still a young squad with lots of promise and talent who have shown they can challenge the best. A victory against Wolves will give them the proper momentum to start off their next campaign on the right note.

Wolves have lost to Arsenal in their last three meetings, and in Gunners meet an opponent who have won all of their final league matches for the past 11 seasons. The lowest-scoring side in the Premier League this season, it will be a hurdle for them to beat the second-best team on the table, however, the final matchday has always seen something unexpected happen beyond anyone's imagination.

Arsenal vs Wolves predicted lineups

Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Xhaka, Jorginho; Nelson, Jesus, Smith Rowe

Wolves XI (4-4-2): Bentley; Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Toti; A. Traore, Lemina, Neves, Nunes; Cunha, Jimenez

Arsenal's upcoming games

Arsenal will next head to the USA for their pre-season with a friendly against MLS All-Stars on July 19 followed by another friendly with Manchester United on July 22.