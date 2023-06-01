Arsenal vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Arsenal and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal de Sarandi will face Boca Juniors on June 1 at the Estadio Julio Humberto Grondona stadium in Sarandi, Argentina. The game is part of Liga Profesional. Arsenal de Sarand is currently positioned 28th on the Primera Division standings, while Boca Juniors currently sits in ninth place.

Stream Argentine Liga Profesional matches on Vix+

Watch Liga Profesional with Paramount+

While the defending champions are now ninth in the standings, they have won three games in a row and appear to be in strong condition.

Meanwhile, Arsenal de Sarandi is currently last in the standings and has struggled throughout the season. Keeping everything in mind, our first Arsenal versus Boca Juniors prediction is for the visitors to win.

Arsenal Sarandi's victory over Independiente was short-lived, as they were defeated by Atletico Tucuman in their most recent match. They are now at the bottom of the table and will now face Boca Juniors.

At the same time, Boca Juniors is on a three-game winning streak, which is the best in the league. In their most recent match, they defeated Tigre by a single goal.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

Date: 1 June 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Julio Humberto Grondona

Arsenal and Boca Junior face off on June 1 at Estadio Julio Humberto Grondona. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Arsenal vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online in the United States through Fanatiz, Paramount+ and ViX+.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Medina; Souto, Breitenbruch, Pombo, Sporle; Biafore, Muscia; Brochero, Toloza, Guzman; Londono.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Medina, Sultani Defenders: Souto, Breitenbruch, Pombo, Sporle, Cardozo, Dariglio, Marchi Midfielders: Biafore, Muscia, Brochero, Toloza, Guzman, Centurion, Cuesta Forwards: Londono, Leal, Peinipil

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors predicted XI: Garcia; Weigandt, Valdez, Figal, Fabra; Medina, Varela, Fernandez; Advincula, Merentiel, Villa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Garcia, Romero Defenders: Weigandt, Valdez, Figal, Fabra, Genez, Valentini Midfielders: Medina, Varela, Fernandez, Advincula, Langoni, Payero, Rolon, Ramirez, Gonazalez Forwards: Merentiel, Villa, Vazquez, Romero, Benedetto, Briasco

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five games, Boca Juniors have won all twice against Arsenal with Arsenal not having a single win. The last game between the two teams was in 2022 when Boca Juniors won 2-1.

