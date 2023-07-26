Arsenal vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal and Barcelona will face off in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Arsenal have had a mixed pre-season so far, winning one, drawing one, and losing one of their friendlies. Barcelona, on the other hand, have been hit by a number of injuries and illnesses, and they were forced to cancel their most recent friendly against Juventus due to an outbreak of stomach flu.

This match is a great opportunity for both teams to test their strengths and weaknesses ahead of the new season. Arsenal will be looking to build on their recent win over MLS All-Stars, while Barcelona will be hoping to get some of their injured players back on the pitch.

The match is sure to be a close contest, and it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top.nHere GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date: July 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 10.30pm EDT Venue: SoFi Stadium

The Arsenal vs Barcelona pre-season friendly will be played at the SoFi Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 10.30pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Arsenal vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The Arsenal vs Barcelona fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States (US). Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

In the defeat against Man United, Arsenal received a boost with the return to full fitness of Leandro Trossard, Thomas Partey, and Emile Smith Rowe.

Unfortunately, Arsenal's attacker Reiss Nelson is still out of action due to a toe injury. There is also concern over the fitness of left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Runarsson, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Timber, Kiwior, Holding, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Trusty, Zinchenko Midfielders: Rice, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli, Jorginho, Vieira, Elneny, Marquinhos, Havertz Forwards: Jesus, Nketiah, Balogun, Cozier-Duberry

Barcelona team news

Having completed 15 days of preseason training, the team traveled to LA on July 19 for their summer tour.

Two out of the three new signings are expected to make their debut for the Blaugrana. Ilkay Gundogan, who arrived from Manchester City, and Oriol Romeu, who joined from Girona, are likely to play crucial roles in the midfield. However, Inigo Martínez, who transferred from Athletic Bilbao, is still awaiting clearance to play as he recovers from an injury.

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Christensen, Martinez, Alonso; Gundogan, Kessie, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: R. Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Roberto, Kounde, Garcia, Balde, Dest, Lenglet, Martinez, Faye, Valle, J. Araujo Midfielders: Gavi, Pedri, Kessie, De Jong, Ezzalzouli, Gundogan, Romeu, Casado, Lopez, Garrido Forwards: Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha, Yamal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2019 Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal Friendly March 2016 Barcelona 3-1 Arsenal Champions League February 2016 Arsenal 0-2 Barcelona Champions League March 2011 Barcelona 3-1 Arsenal Champions League February 2011 Arsenal 2-1 Barcelona Champions League

