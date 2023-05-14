Arsenal vs Brighton: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will host Brighton in a Premier League fixture on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

Following their 4-2 win at the Amex Stadium in December, Arsenal are looking to complete a Premier League double over Brighton for just the second time in the history of the competition.

However, the Gunners need to be on their toes as Brighton have won three of their last four away games against Arsenal in all competitions losing once in the process.

Mikel Arteta's men are trailing Manchester City by a point, having played one extra match, and can ill-afford to slip up against Brighton. They have been brilliant at home winning five of their last six league games at the Emirates including a draw, scoring at least three goals in all six games.

Meanwhile, Brighton have improved significantly under manager Roberto De Zerbi and they are placed seventh in the league table as the Seagulls dream of a European berth. The Seagulls are seven points behind fifth-placed Liverpool but have two games in hand. If they manage to upset the Gunners at the Emirates, a Europa League spot might be well within their reach.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Brighton kick-off time

Date: May 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30 pm EDT Venue: Emirates Stadium

The game is scheduled for May 14 at Emirates Stadium. It will kick off at 11:30 am EDT in the US.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

fuboTV Watch here

The match can be watched on fuboTV and can be streamed on fubo App/Website in the US.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Arsenal will miss long-term absentees Mohamed Elneny, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and William Saliba.

Jorginho might start in place of Thomas Partey while Gabriel Martinelli should be picked ahead of Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Turner. Defenders: Kiwior, Gabriel, Holding, White, Tierney. Midfielders: Partey, Jorginho, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Odegaard Forwards: Martinelli, Trossard, Saka, Nelson, Jesus, Nketiah.

Brighton team news

Brighton will miss several players namely, Solly March, Adam Webster, Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Joel Veltman (thigh), Adam Lallana (thigh) and Jakub Moder.

De Zerbi is likely to set his team up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Evan Ferguson up front.

Brighton possible XI: Steele; Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gilmour; Enciso, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Steele, McGill Defenders: Dunk, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinian. Midfielders: Caicedo, Gilmour, Mac Allister, Gross, Buonanotte. Forwards: Mitoma, Enciso, Ferguson, Undav.

Head-to-Head Record

In their last five meetings, Arsenal and Brighton have won two matches apiece. One match ended in a draw.

Who is Arsenal's most important player? Bukayo Saka

Martin Odegaard

William Saliba

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Thomas Partey 49792 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who is Arsenal's most important player? 39% Bukayo Saka

30% Martin Odegaard

7% William Saliba

3% Oleksandr Zinchenko

21% Thomas Partey 49792 Votes

Date Match Competition 31/12/2022 Brighton 2-4 Arsenal Premier League 10/11/2022 Arsenal 1-3 Brighton League Cup 09/04/2022 Arsenal 1-2 Brighton Premier League 02/10/2021 Brighton 0-0 Arsenal Premier League 23/05/2021 Arsenal 2-0 Brighton Premier League

Useful links