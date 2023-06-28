'Fastest celebrity hitting I’ve ever seen' - USMNT & Arsenal keeper Matt Turner impresses St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado in batting practice

Aditya Gokhale
Arsenal's Matt Turner had the chance to put on a Cardinals shirt and take some batting practice, and the USMNT keeper showed promise with the bat.

WHAT HAPPENED? Turner got the opportunity to try out his hand at a different sport as he got together with the St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado. The goalkeeper took to the base plate at Busch Stadium and wowed the seven-time MLB All-Star with a series of big hits. Safe to say Arenado was surprised by Turner's batting performance.

WHAT THEY SAID: “That’s the best celebrity swinging I’ve ever seen,” Arenado said with a laugh as the two shared an embrace. “Usually they hit for a while because they can’t do it.”

WHAT NEXT? Turner is still scheduled to play for the USMNT before returning to London to fight for a starting place with the Gunners.

