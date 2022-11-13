Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus reveals Brazil teammate is best player he's ever played with

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus says that Brazil co-star Neymar is the best he has ever played with.

Arsenal star picked Neymar as best team-mate

Says Brazil forward is one of world's greatest

Also revealed they have matching tattoos

WHAT HAPPENED? The Paris Saint-Germain attacker is regarded as one of the best players in the world and Jesus has enjoyed featuring alongside him with the national team, hailing him as the greatest he has ever played alongside.

WHAT THEY SAID: "My first time playing with him was in 2016. We went to the Olympics together and from there we've played a lot together," he said in an interview with Sky Sports. "As a player, he's unbelievable. I think the best player I have played with. Of course, for sure. I love him as well outside of the pitch. Off the pitch he's amazing. He's such a good guy. He's so humble, he likes to be with family and friends. The football player life is really difficult about these things and then he loves to be with his friends and family and that's important to me. He's a good guy. As a player, everyone knows his quality."

Asked what he's like in person, Jesus added: "He's always joking, dancing, singing. He's one of the funniest as well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jesus will be hoping that Neymar lives up to the billing as one of the greatest in the game today when Brazil begin their World Cup campaign in Qatar. The South American nation have been drawn in a group with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Jesus and Neymar will kick off their campaign in Qatar on November 24 when they take on Serbia.